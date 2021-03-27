AP missing out on COVID-19 tests' target

A look at the number of tests done and the positive cases reported in the last three months indicate that the caseload has risen from January to March, irrespective of the number of tests done. (Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh seems to be missing the daily target of Covid-19 tests even as it is witnessing a surge in the number of cases.

The state health authorities fixed a target of 3,000 tests for suspected cases, people suffering with fever and also primary and second contacts of infected persons and others in addition to 1,020 tests to nearly 20 groups of people like those from educational institutions and workers from places where many congregate like shopping malls and also to reflect district-wise socio-economic group. This implies that the authorities are supposed to conduct nearly 52,260 Covid-19 tests in all 13 districts every day. But the daily average is between 30,000 and 35,000 tests.

A look at the number of tests done and the positive cases reported in the last three months indicate that the caseload has risen from January to March, irrespective of the number of tests done. The authorities conducted Covid-19 tests on 9,62,042 persons from March 1 to 26 and of them, 6,967 tested positive. In February, 8,17,819 persons were tested and 2,080 found infected with the virus. In January, nearly 12,70,523 persons were tested and of them, only 2,120 tested positive.

However, in the wake of the second wave of the spread of coronavirus, state health authorities are adopting a very aggressive mode to ensure that all targeted groups of people undergo the test. Health sources said that the authorities are not accepting any less numbers than 1,020 tests for each district.

Authorities are warning all those who do not comply with the Covid protocol as reckless behaviour could spread the virus. A senior health official said, “It is true, we are missing the targeted number of Covid-19 tests. People are not turning up for varied reasons like careless attitude or overconfidence. We appeal to everyone to undergo the test and be safe.”