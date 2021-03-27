Nation Other News 26 Mar 2021 AP missing out on CO ...
Nation, In Other News

AP missing out on COVID-19 tests' target

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 27, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2021, 6:58 am IST
The authorities are supposed to conduct nearly 52,260 Covid-19 tests every day. But the daily average is between 30,000 and 35,000 tests
A look at the number of tests done and the positive cases reported in the last three months indicate that the caseload has risen from January to March, irrespective of the number of tests done. (Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)
 A look at the number of tests done and the positive cases reported in the last three months indicate that the caseload has risen from January to March, irrespective of the number of tests done. (Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh seems to be missing the daily target of Covid-19 tests even as it is witnessing a surge in the number of cases.

The state health authorities fixed a target of 3,000 tests for suspected cases, people suffering with fever and also primary and second contacts of infected persons and others in addition to 1,020 tests to nearly 20 groups of people like those from educational institutions and workers from places where many congregate like shopping malls and also to reflect district-wise socio-economic group. This implies that the authorities are supposed to conduct nearly 52,260 Covid-19 tests in all 13 districts every day. But the daily average is between 30,000 and 35,000 tests.

 

A look at the number of tests done and the positive cases reported in the last three months indicate that the caseload has risen from January to March, irrespective of the number of tests done. The authorities conducted Covid-19 tests on 9,62,042 persons from March 1 to 26 and of them, 6,967 tested positive.  In February, 8,17,819 persons were tested and 2,080 found infected with the virus. In January, nearly 12,70,523 persons were tested and of them, only 2,120 tested positive.

However, in the wake of the second wave of the spread of coronavirus, state health authorities are adopting a very aggressive mode to ensure that all targeted groups of people undergo the test. Health sources said that the authorities are not accepting any less numbers than 1,020 tests for each district.

 

Authorities are warning all those who do not comply with the Covid protocol as reckless behaviour could spread the virus. A senior health official said, “It is true, we are missing the targeted number of Covid-19 tests. People are not turning up for varied reasons like careless attitude or overconfidence. We appeal to everyone to undergo the test and be safe.”

Tags: covid -19 tests in ap, ap govt missing out on covid testing target, covid tests dropped in ap, ap covid cases
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
