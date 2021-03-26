Andhra Pradesh Junior colleges forcing students to attend classes

Many parents said that Intermediate examinations are slated for May, managements fear that the students would not pay the dues if classes were not held causing revenue loss to them. — Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when Coronavirus infections are rising by the day, some private junior colleges including residential, are forcing students to return to their respective campuses and attend classes. They are asking parents to clear dues failing which they would not release original certificates of students that are with the management.

As several students had tested positive, some day-scholars stopped attending classes while hostellers were taken away by their parents. After a gap of few days, managements of some colleges have started calling parents to send their children back to the colleges to pursue first and second year courses.

A parent from East Godavari, whose son is an Intermediate first year student at a corporate residential private college in Gudavalli, Vijayawada said, “The college is hiding the facts about the spread of the virus in their campus and calling me to send my son. When we contacted students at the campus, they said several students were infected with the virus. We cannot trust the management. Moreover, they are charging Rs 400 for a Covid-19 test in the campus and until the report is out, those tested are allowed to roam free. Hostellers are unwilling to use their pocket money to pay for the test and they are being denied the test.”

Another parent from East Godavari, whose son is in Inter second year, said, “We have paid Rs 1.60 lakh and no classes were held from April to December due to Covid-19. Classes commenced in January. Now we are getting calls to send my son back to the campus and also to clear pending dues with a threat of withholding the certificates, Class X marks memo that are with them.”

Many parents alleged that Intermediate examinations are slated for May, managements fear that the students would not pay the dues if classes were not held causing revenue loss to them. Faculty members from these private colleges admitted that they were also being forced to take classes and if they wanted to take leave on medical grounds, they were asked to show proof of their health condition. They said that they were threatened to miss out on salary if they failed to take classes.

Meanwhile, BIE authorities maintain that they have asked colleges to submit details of Covid-19 tests and their results. They asked the colleges to maintain Covid-19 protocol by ensuring proper sanitation, making the students to wear masks and maintaining social distance.

AP Private Teachers and Lecturers Union state president D. Ambedkar said, “Except a few, most private junior colleges are violating Covid-19 norms. There is no social distancing in any classroom. Students coming from long distances could be carrying the virus. We want both the BIE and the state government to step in and take necessary measures.”