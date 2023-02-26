  
Union minister Jaishankar to talk on India and G20 in Hyderabad today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 26, 2023, 12:39 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2023, 12:39 am IST
External affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar is scheduled to deliver a talk on February 26 on the significance of India’s G20 presidency this year. (DC)
 External affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar is scheduled to deliver a talk on February 26 on the significance of India's G20 presidency this year. (DC)

 HYDERABAD: External affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar is scheduled to deliver a talk on February 26 on the significance of India’s G20 presidency this year. The talk has been organisd by the Forum for Nationalist Thinkers, Hyderabad.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and retired Chief Justice of the High Court Justice B. Subhashan Reddy will be the guests of honour at the event to be held at the Marriott Convention Centre, Lower Tank Bund road. Former BJP MLC N.  Ramchander Rao will preside over the meet.

Tags: g. kishan reddy, dr s. jaishankar, g20, n. ramchander rao, b. subhashan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


