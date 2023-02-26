RWAs give map of areas with stray dog presence

The members discussed their role in managing stray dogs. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Residents welfare associations and non-governmental organisations on Saturday gave the GHMC a map of the city with stray dog-dense areas marked, and sought action on priority, at an event on Saturday.

The map was handed over at an interactive session that the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) and the Blue Cross had with the GHMC to discuss the challenges and solutions with regard to stray dog management.

RWA members from Malkajgiri, Shantinagar, Bowenpally, Begumpet, Mehdipatnam and Secunderabad participated and discussed their role in managing stray dogs.

Amala Akkineni, founder chairperson of Blue Cross, spoke about having a compassionate attitude towards strays and stressed the idea of 'co-existence' and shared experiences. ''Most dogs love human beings and it is a 50,000 years recorded evidence,'' she said and highlighted the importance of animal birth control (ABC) and anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) campaigns and and community dog management programmes.

GHMC chief veterinary officer Dr Abdul Wakil talked about the corporation’s initiatives and sought cooperation from RWAs and communities in achieving the same.

Several residents shared their experiences, suggestions and queries at the session, including implementing the sterilisation programme effectively, establishing water points, common feeding points, and avoiding food waste in the garbage.

A poster on dos and don’ts was released on the occasion. Animal activists, cynophiles, executive members of UFERWAS, representatives of RWAs, officials from GHMC and others were also present.