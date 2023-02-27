PM Modi: Uttar Pradesh once known for gangsters, now it's progressing rapidly

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh was once known for gangsters and a poor law and order scenario, but is now identified as a state that is progressing rapidly. Mr Modi also said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had strengthened the sense of security among people.

He was addressing the UP government’s Rozgar Mela through a video message. At the mela, appointment letters were given to direct recruits of over 9,055 sub-inspectors’ posts in the UP Police and similar posts in the nagrik police, platoon commanders and fire department second officers.

The PM noted that Uttar Pradesh was recognised for its law and order and development orientation, a far cry from an earlier image of the mafia and a bad law and order situation. “This has led to new opportunities of employment, business and investment,” Mr Modi said.

The PM’s recorded video message was played at the event, attended by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and finance minister Suresh Khanna, among others.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that he was getting a chance to address a Rozgar Mela almost every week in BJP-ruled states and the country was continuously getting many talented youth who bring new thinking and efficiency in the government system.

“This will bring happiness to 9,000 families and will enhance the sense of security in Uttar Pradesh as the new recruits will strengthen the police force in the state. With more than 1.5 lakh new appointments in the UP police since 2017, both employment and security improved under the present dispensation,” he said.

Highlighting the efforts of the “double-engine” government in UP, the PM listed new airports, dedicated freight corridor, new defence corridor, new mobile manufacturing units, modern waterways, new infrastructure that was bringing in unprecedented job opportunities in the state.

“Uttar Pradesh has the most number of expressways, and highways are being developed constantly. These are not only creating employment but paving the way for more projects in the state,” he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the push to tourism by the state has led to a rise in employment. Mr Modi noted the enthusiastic response at the recent Global Investor Summit and how that will push employment in the state even further.

“The combined power of security and employment has given new impetus to the economy of UP,” the Prime Minister said, and cited collateral-free loans up Rs 10 lakhs under the Mudra Scheme, One District One Product scheme, and the flourishing MSME and vibrant startup ecosystem.

To the new appointees, the PM talked about the new challenges and responsibilities and asked them to keep the learner alive in them. He asked them to keep working on their personality development, progress and knowledge. “When you come to this service, you get a ‘danda’ from the police, but God has given you a heart too. That’s why you have to be sensitive and make the system sensitive,” the PM told the new recruits. He dwelled on the training that will improve sensitivity and modern areas like cybercrimes and forensic science to promote smart policing.

Mr Modi stressed that new recruits will have the responsibility of both security and giving direction to society. “You can be a reflection of both service and strength for the people,” the Prime Minister added.