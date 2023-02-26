Kavita demands JPC inquiry into Adani episode, MH needs TS welfare

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana’s welfare and development programmes were being discussed across the country, BRS MLC K. Kavitha said the people in Maharashtra were demanding a replication of the welfare programmes in their state.

The BRS MLC, who is in Mumbai to attend a series of programmes, offered floral tributes to a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji near the airport.

“Telangana shares a nearly 1,000-km border with Maharashtra. There was a lot of difference in terms of welfare and development programmes being implemented in the two states,” she said. “Unlike in Hyderabad, where drinking water was supplied round the clock, in Mumbai drinking water is supplied for only two hours in a day.”

“When the Telangana government could supply drinking water to every household across the state, why cannot the Maharashtra government implement such a programme,” she asked.

The provision of basic amenities like drinking water and power to households was still a challenge in many states 75 years after independence, she pointed out. Telangana, the youngest state, had addressed these issues to 98 per cent.

She said the BRS would fight the elections on such people-centric issues. The BRS would play a crucial role in the comprehensive development of Maharashtra, she said. On the possibility of contesting elections in Maharastra, she said the party would make an announcement in this regard.

The BRS MLC also asked why Central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Reserve Bank of India were silent on the Adani episode. Kavitha reiterated the party’s demand for a joint parliamentary committee to probe the controversy over the Adani Group’s financial dealings in the wake of the Hindenberg report.

In a tweet, Kavitha pointed out that the market value of the LIC shareholding in the Adani Group of companies had for the first time dropped 11 per cent lower than the purchase price. Asking what the Narendra Modi government had to tell lakhs of middle-class families who had invested in LIC, she also asked why central agencies were silent.