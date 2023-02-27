Jaishankar: Find ways to de-risk global economy

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has tried to cushion consumers as much as possible from motor vehicle fuel price increases and taken measures to keep inflation down. (File Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday said that the major concern of G20, whose presidency India assumed this year, would be to find ways to de-risk the global economy. India will host the G20 summit in Delhi on September 8 and 9.

“Today, the world has learnt a lesson that security just does not mean physical and economic but health and food security. In this backdrop, we have to find a way of de-risking the global economy’, he said, indicating the agenda for the summit that will be helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar was speaking on India’s year-long G20 presidency at an event organised by the Forum for Nationalist Thinkers on Sunday.

Dr Jaishankar said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has tried to cushion consumers as much as possible from motor vehicle fuel price increases and taken measures to keep inflation down.

He said that India was ready for the world, which was looking to India on many fronts. More transformation is seen in various sectors, he said. “We are living in the time of change. If we look from outside, India is seen as being better,” he said.

Releasing a book on the Prime Minister at the event, he singled out two chapters in the book, written separately by Union home minister Amit Shah and shuttler P.V. Sindhu for special praise.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that India’s image has been enhanced by the presidency of G20. “All the countries of the world are looking at India for growth while those who do not understand the importance of G20 are finding fault with India hosting the summit,” he said.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice R. Subhash Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar were present on the occasion.