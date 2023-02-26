Eight students hurt in SFI-ABVP scuffle

Some of the students who were injured after a scuffle broke out between SFI and ABVP activists at the University of Hyderabad (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: At least eight students were taken to hospital on Friday night after a scuffle broke out between ABVP and SFI activists at the University of Hyderabad after the student union elections.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that Students Federation of India members had assaulted a tribal student, Rajender Kola, after accusing him of tearing up its election posters. The SFI alleged that Rajender had come drunk to the F hostel block and was caught red-handed damaging their posters.

The ABVP claimed he had stopped by to fill water when he was attacked, said Karni, student member of ABVP, who said he was present there. He added that SFI activists pushed the ABVP workers on to a glass door which broke and left the students injured.

“Rajender does not understand English or Hindi well. He was targeted by four SFI activists for taking down their posters. Rajender denied this and they started slapping, kicking him and abusing him,” Karni said. Other ABVP members rushed in and the clash ensued.

SFI activists said they had only warned Rajender to leave their posters alone. “Rajender got angry, broke the glass door and lied to his ABVP mates that he was being beaten. Twenty ABVP members came and bashed our activists,” said Siva Durga from SFI.

A SFI activist claimed that he was dragged on the glass pieces by ABVP workers and that he held on to a pillar to save himself.

Accusing the ABVP of practicing identity politics, Siva Durga said that security guards present at the spot did not stop the students. The chief warden came in when it was all over and students were taken to the hospital.

“I had to call the police myself as the students in the hostel were frightened to help and the security guards stood still,” he said.

Karni added that a medical test on the ABVP students was conducted which showed they were not drunk. He said the SFI was agitated by the Tribal Student Federation breaking ties with them which is why they targeted a tribal student like Rajender.

The chief warden refused to speak when questioned about the incident.