BRS steps up presence in Maharashtra with new kisan cell

Hyderabad: The BRS on Sunday launched activities in Maharashtra by setting up the party's kisan cell. Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who has promised “ab ki baar kisan sarkar,” appointed farmer leader Manik Kadam as president of the kisan cell in Maharashtra.

The CM had held a public meeting in Nanded in Maharashtra on February 5, the party's first public event outside Telangana after the TRS rebranded itself as BRS in December last year. Local leaders from various parties in Maharashtra had joined BRS in the presence of Rao.

Soon after opening the BRS national office in Delhi on December 14, Chandrashekar Rao appointed had Gurnam Singh Charudi, a leader of the National Farmers Union from Kurukshetra in Haryana, as the national president of BRS kisan cell.

The CM had announced that he would set up BRS kisan cells in all states. However, it got delayed due to various reasons.