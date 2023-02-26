CJI Chandrachud in AP on 2-day visit

Chief Justice of India Dhananjay Y. Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das entering temple for darshan (DC Image))

ANANTAPUR: Chief Justice of India Dhananjay Y. Chandrachud arrived at Srisailam on Saturday evening for a two-day visit.

Earlier, the CJI and his wife Kalpana Das arrived by helicopter at the Sunnipenta helipad. Chief secretary Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, AP registrar-general Y. Lakshmana Rao, Telangana registrar-general K. Sujana, AP endowments commissioner Harijawahar Lal, and Kurnool principal district judge N. Sreenivasa Rao received the couple along with Srisailam temple authorities.

Later, Chandrachud and his wife proceeded to the Srisailam temple, where temple trust chairman Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy, executive officer S. Lavanna and temple priests offered them the traditional welcome with Poorna Kumba Swagatham at the Rajagopuram of the temple.

The couple had the darshan of Rathna Garbha Ganapathi at the temple entrance before praying to the presiding deity Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy. They then had the darshan of Goddess Bramarambika at the adjacent temple.

Security had been beefed up in the temple town following the CJI’s visit. Nandyal collector M. Anjeer Zilani and SP Raghuveera Reddy supervised the arrangements.

The Supreme Court Chief Justice and his spouse will take part in abhishekam and sparsha darshanam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy on Sunday morning.