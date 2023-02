Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. ( Photo: Twitter: @rashtrapatibhvn)

Vijayawada: New Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Later, he also met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Upa Rashtra Bhavan.

Both the visits are courtesy calls by Abdul Nazeer after he took charge as Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The new Governor is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.