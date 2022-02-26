Nation Other News 26 Feb 2022 Telangana: Pilot, tr ...
Telangana: Pilot, trainee pilot killed in chopper crash in Nalgonda district

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 26, 2022, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2022, 12:46 pm IST
Police suspect that the chopper came in contact with high tension electrical wires at the agricultural lands and caused the mishap
Nalgonda police said that they received information from farmers working at the agricultural lands at Tungaturthy village of Pedavura mandal stating that they noticed a chopper crashed and thick smoke emanated. (Image by Arrangement)
 Nalgonda police said that they received information from farmers working at the agricultural lands at Tungaturthy village of Pedavura mandal stating that they noticed a chopper crashed and thick smoke emanated. (Image by Arrangement)

Hyderabad: A woman trainee pilot and another pilot died on the spot after a trainee chopper crashed at Tungaturthy village of Pedavura mandal in Nalgonda district today.

The Nalgonda police who arrived at the place of mishap identified a woman pilot who was found dead. The chopper belongs to a private aviation company of Flytech Aviation in Nagarjuna Sagar.  

 

In a preliminary probe, the Nalgonda police said that they received information from farmers working at the agricultural lands at Tungaturthy village of Pedavura mandal stating that they noticed a chopper crashed and thick smoke emanated. Based on information, the police rushed to the spot and found the chopper crashed and a woman pilot died.

The police suspect that the chopper came in contact with high tension electrical wires at the agricultural lands and caused the mishap.  

 

