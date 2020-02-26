Nation Other News 26 Feb 2020 J&K gets Supreme ...
Nation, In Other News

J&K gets Supreme Court notice on plea challenging Mehbooba detention under PSA

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2020, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2020, 12:48 pm IST
Iltija had filed a habeas corpus petition challenging the govt's order for invoking PSA provision against Mehbooba to keep her in detention
Mehbooba Mufti (ANI file photo)
 Mehbooba Mufti (ANI file photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response of the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea challenging former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also asked Iltija Mufti, daughter of the PDP chief, to give an undertaking stating that she has not filed any other petition before other judicial forum, including the high court, challenging the detention of her mother.

 

Iltija had filed a habeas corpus (bring the person) petition in the apex court challenging the government's order issued on February 5 for invoking the Public Safety Act (PSA) provision against Mehbooba Mufti to keep her in detention.

The bench has now posted the plea for hearing on March 18.

Earlier, the same bench had issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration on a similar plea filed against the government notification invoking the PSA against former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

...
Tags: mehbooba mufti, iltija mufti
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Related Stories

Iltija Mufti questions detentions, claims bleak future for Kashmir

Latest From Nation

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI image)

Kejriwal to rope in Army help as Delhi violence goes out of control

Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo

It is for the High Court to take note of matter: Supreme Court on Delhi violence

Representational image

HC instructs CBSE Board on Class 10, Class 12 exams in violence-hit North Delhi

People participate in a candle light march urging peace be restored as situation in east delhi area remains tense, at India Gate in New Delhi. PTI photo

Jamia students gherao Delhi CM’s residence, demand justice



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Pilot dies in trainer aircraft crash in Patiala

A representative image of the 'Pipistrel Virus SW 80' craft that crashed in Patiala. The Indian Ministry of Defence placed a $16.2m order with Slovenian firm Pipistrel for the supply of 194 Virus SW 80 aircraft in October 2015 to serve the training requirements of the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and National Cadet Corps (NCC). (Photo | 'Pipistrel )

AAP eyes Telangana after big Delhi win

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

NIA to probe discovery of Pakistan-made bullets in Kerala

Something like that? Pakistan-made 7.62 mm ammunition. (Representation only)

Navy's MiG-29K aircraft crashes in Goa, pilot ejects safely

India's Mig 29 aircraft.

Justice for all: Processions: Permission is norm, rejection exception

A rally in support of the CAA reportedly leads to no cases booked but those who opposed it have been slapped with criminal charges.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham