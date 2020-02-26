Nation Other News 26 Feb 2020 Bihar decides not to ...
Nation, In Other News

Bihar decides not to have NRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Feb 26, 2020, 1:54 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2020, 1:54 am IST
The issue was raised by the Opposition parties which were initially opposed by the members of treasury bench.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: ANI)
Patna: The Bihar Assembly has passed a resolution not to implement the NRC in the state. The Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution to implement the NPR in its 2010 form.

The issue was raised by the Opposition parties which were initially opposed by the members of treasury bench. Trouble erupted in the House when the leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav called for adjournment motion and termed the Citizenship Act, NPR and NRC as “divisive” and “Kala Kanoon” (black law).

 

While replying to the Opposition demands earlier Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that “NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar” and claimed that the state government has also written a letter to the Centre urging it to “drop additional clauses inserted into the NPR form”.

The state government, however, said that a proposal has been sent to include a column for transgenders into the NPR form. The NPR work has to be completed across the country between April 1 and September 30. In Bihar, the exercise to update the NPR will take place between May 15 and 28.

With Assembly elections slated to be held in November, political temperature has been high since the Citizenship Act came into force. The state has been witnessing massive protest against the CAA-NPR-NRC in several districts including Patna.

CPI leader and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar has also been leading a state-wide ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra’ and addressing series of public meetings against the CAA-NPR-NRC.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also been facing flak in Bihar from the Opposition over his party’s support to the Citizenship Act in the Parliament.

“The unanimous resolution was passed in the state Assembly on our demand. I am thankful to all the political parties who supported us in our fight. The BJP which has been claiming that it won’t move even an inch on issues like NRC-NPR looked helpless while the resolution was passed in the assembly”, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said.

Political analysts claim that the JD(U) has been worried after a section in BJP adopted an aggressive approach on the issue and urged the Centre to “identify illegal immigrants” by implementing NRC.

Tags: bihar assembly, nrc, citizenship act, npr
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


