TS govt to hold R-Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Following the High Court's orders on Wednesday, the

Telangana government has decided to hold the Republic Day celebrations along with the police parade at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Chief Secretary A.Santhi Kumari held a meeting with the police personnel and the general administration department (GAD) officials at the BRKR Bhavan to discuss arrangements for the celebrations. After the high-level meeting, the police and GAD officials visited the Raj Bhavan to supervise the arrangements.

Police parade rehearsals were also held at the Governor's official residence on Wednesday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will unfurl the national flag at 7 am on Thursday and felicitate eminent personalities from six different fields in recognition of their valuable

services.