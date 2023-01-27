“Essence of Constitution” upheld by AP government: Governor Harichandan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharati Reddy attended the customary ‘At Home’ hosted by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day celebration on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has said the state government lived up to the essence of the Constitution in the past 43 months. “Establishing that our state government is not a government of words but a government of deeds, we have brought in real Gram Swaraj in just 43 months, which cannot be seen anywhere in the country,” he said.

The Governor stated so after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Thursday. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was among those present.

The masses, including political leaders, expected a mention of the Three Capitals in the Republic Day speech but there was none.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor stated that it was 73 years since the Constitution came into being. “It is imbibed with the highest levels of human values. The essence of the 73-year-old Constitution is being carried out by the state government in its true letter and spirit in the past 43 months of governance,” he said.

The Governor said the state government, realising that no serious effort had been made before this period to change the fate of the marginalised sections, has embarked upon an unprecedented Direct Benefit Transfer system.

“Through this, Rs 1.82 lakh crore has reached the intended beneficiaries till date, in a most transparent manner. During the tough times of Covid-19, despite strains on finances, the state government had provided financial aid through the Navaratnalu during the period of distress.”

Harichandan said, “I am happy that, for the period June 2019 to 31 December 2022, the investment inflow has been robust, with the establishment of 109 large industries with an investment of Rs 54,236 crore.”

In MSME sector, 1,45,496 units were established with an investment of Rs 72,608 crore, providing employment to 11,19,944 persons.

“AP is categorised as ‘Top Achiever’ in the Ease of Doing Business under the Business Reform Action Plan for the year 2020-21 and the state is ranked No.1 in the State Business Reform Action Plan released by the central government and the World Bank.”

“The GSDP growth rate of Andhra Pradesh is 11.43 per cent at constant prices during 2021-22, higher than the national GDP growth of 8.9 per cent. The Per Capita Income increased to Rs 1,70,215 in 2020-21 from Rs 1,68,480.”

The Governor said the Jagananna Amma Vodi with a motto that ‘No mother shall be deprived of sending her children to school because of poverty,’ the state government has so far credited Rs 19,617 crore directly into the accounts of 44.49 lakh mothers, thereby benefiting 84 lakh children through this scheme.

He explained that under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, a total revamp of infrastructure has been taken up in 45,484 government schools, 471 government junior colleges, 151 government degree colleges, 3,287 government hostels, 55,607 Anganwadis, with an expenditure of around Rs 17,805 crore in 3 phases.

The Governor said the state has introduced English as medium of instruction with CBSE syllabus in government-run schools from primary levels itself. “This is aimed to transform poor students into Global Citizens.”

Further promoting digital learning, it has provided 5,18,740 electronic tabs worth Rs 688 crore to 4,59,564 students of the 8th standard.

Harichandan said Andhra Pradesh has witnessed an unprecedented Welfare and development momentum during the past 3 and a half years and “the government has taken up the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme under which MLAs are visiting all households under their jurisdiction to create awareness among people on government welfare schemes and to address their grievances.”

To provide houses to all under Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu, work on 18.63 lakh houses with a project cost of Rs 33,544 crore was taken up and, of these, 2.3 lakh houses were completed and the remaining houses were at various stages of construction, he added.