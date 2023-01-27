  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 26 Jan 2023 “Essence of Co ...
Nation, In Other News

“Essence of Constitution” upheld by AP government: Governor Harichandan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jan 27, 2023, 12:25 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2023, 12:25 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharati Reddy attended the customary ‘At Home’ hosted by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day celebration on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharati Reddy attended the customary ‘At Home’ hosted by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day celebration on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has said the state government lived up to the essence of the Constitution in the past 43 months. “Establishing that our state government is not a government of words but a government of deeds, we have brought in real Gram Swaraj in just 43 months, which cannot be seen anywhere in the country,” he said.

The Governor stated so after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Thursday. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was among those present.

The masses, including political leaders, expected a  mention of the Three Capitals in the Republic Day speech but there was none.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor stated that it was 73 years since the Constitution came into being. “It is imbibed with the highest levels of human values. The essence of the 73-year-old Constitution is being carried out by the state government in its true letter and spirit in the past 43 months of governance,” he said.

The Governor said the state government, realising that no serious effort had been made before this period to change the fate of the marginalised sections, has embarked upon an unprecedented Direct Benefit Transfer system.

“Through this, Rs 1.82 lakh crore has reached the intended beneficiaries till date, in a most transparent manner. During the tough times of Covid-19, despite strains on finances, the state government had provided financial aid through the Navaratnalu during the period of distress.”

 Harichandan said, “I am happy that, for the period June 2019 to 31 December 2022, the investment inflow has been robust, with the establishment of 109 large industries with an investment of Rs 54,236 crore.”

In MSME sector, 1,45,496 units were established with an investment of Rs 72,608 crore, providing employment to 11,19,944 persons.

“AP is categorised as ‘Top Achiever’ in the Ease of Doing Business under the Business Reform Action Plan for the year 2020-21 and the state is ranked No.1 in the State Business Reform Action Plan released by the central government and the World Bank.”

“The GSDP growth rate of Andhra Pradesh is 11.43 per cent at constant prices during 2021-22, higher than the national GDP growth of 8.9 per cent. The Per Capita Income increased to Rs 1,70,215 in 2020-21 from Rs 1,68,480.”

The Governor said the Jagananna Amma Vodi with a motto that ‘No mother shall be deprived of sending her children to school because of poverty,’ the state government has so far credited Rs 19,617 crore directly into the accounts of 44.49 lakh mothers, thereby benefiting 84 lakh children through this scheme.

 He explained that under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, a total revamp of infrastructure has been taken up in 45,484 government schools, 471 government junior colleges, 151 government degree colleges, 3,287 government hostels, 55,607 Anganwadis, with an expenditure of around Rs 17,805 crore in 3 phases.

 The Governor said the state has introduced English as medium of instruction with CBSE syllabus in government-run schools from primary levels itself. “This is aimed to transform poor students into Global Citizens.”

Further promoting digital learning, it has provided 5,18,740 electronic tabs worth Rs 688 crore to 4,59,564 students of the 8th standard.

Harichandan said Andhra Pradesh has witnessed an unprecedented Welfare and development momentum during the past 3 and a half years and “the government has taken up the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme under which MLAs are visiting all households under their jurisdiction to create awareness among people on government welfare schemes and to address their grievances.”

To provide houses to all under Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu, work on 18.63 lakh houses with a project cost of Rs 33,544 crore was taken up and, of these, 2.3 lakh houses were completed and the remaining houses were at various stages of construction, he added.

...
Tags: ap governor biswabhusan harichandan, ap news, state government, gram swaraj abhiyan, indira gandhi municipal corporation stadium, 74th republic day celebrations india, political leaders, three capitals in ap, msme sector, top achievers, business reform action plan (brap), world bank, central government, andhra pradesh news, cbse syllabus
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

AP Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Sajjala asks TD, Jana Sena to clarify on CM’s post

Riding bullock carts, tractors and trolleys, farmers proceeded from Alluri Seetharamaraju Stadium and reached the Fire Station passing through Old Bus Stand and Jute Mill Centre. Police, however, prevented them from reaching the collectorate. (Representative image: DC)

Farmers march in Eluru for minimum price guarantee

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets people at the public meeting held in Nizamabad on Monday. Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, TRS district president and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy are also seen. (File photo: DC Image)

KCR approves new auditorium design for Nizamabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Republic Day: India shows off military might



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

NTPC comissions 162.27 MW solar capacity in Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu

Regional executive director, south, NTPC, Naresh Anand congratulated the NTPC team on achieving the milestone. He stated that NTPC Southern Region was augmenting the renewable energy capacity with the addition of the first part of the Ettayapuram plant. (File Photo)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->