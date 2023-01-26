  
CM Jagan flags off 165 veterinary ambulances; two ambulances to each assembly segment

Jan 26, 2023
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP Agri Commission vice-chairman MVS Nagireddy, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh flag off for Ambulance Services for Animals at the camp office on Wednesday. (Image By Arrangement)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday flagged off 165 veterinary ambulances costing Rs 111.62 crore under the second phase of the Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Clinic services here on Wednesday.

After arriving at the specially erected dais at the Camp Office, the Chief Minister garlanded the statue of his father and former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy before flagging off the ambulances that would serve the livestock in distress.

The Chief Minister said his government was committed to the welfare of the public and the animals. “We would provide a minimum of two veterinary ambulances to each Assembly constituency to reach up to even the remotest area.” Jagan Mohan Reddy personally inspected the facilities in an ambulance and talked to the staff.

Animal husbandry and dairy development minister Seediri Appala Raju explained to the CM that the veterinary ambulances, with toll free number 1962, are equipped with microscope to conduct 20 types of manure tests, 15 types of blood tests, stocks of vaccines and medicines and a hydraulic facility to load cattle to the vehicle and get it down.

 He noted that minor surgeries can also be performed on bovine in these ambulances staffed by a veterinary doctor, a qualified assistant and a driver-cum-attender.

Minister Raju said the total number of veterinary ambulances has reached 340. In the first phase, the government introduced 175 veterinary ambulances at a cost of Rs 129.07 crore, which benefitted 1,26,559 cattle herders and so far saved the lives of 1,81,791 cattle. The total amount spent on the ambulance services so far was Rs 240.69 crore.

 AP Agri Mission vice-chairman Nagi Reddy MP, Nandigam Suresh, MLCs Talasila Raghuram, Hanumantha Rao and Lella Appireddy, Guntur East MLA Mustafa, Guntur West MLA Maddala Giri, mayor Kaveti Manohar and senior officials were present.

