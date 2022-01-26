Nation Other News 26 Jan 2022 Mumbai Police books ...
Nation, In Other News

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

ANI
Published Jan 26, 2022, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2022, 5:15 pm IST
The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan
Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)
 Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation.

"On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.

 

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

...
Tags: mumbai police, sundar pichai, suneel darshan, copyright act
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI Photo)

No one can do anything without JD(S) after 2023 K'taka Assembly poll: HD Kumaraswamy

The two doctors were surrendered to the Director of Public Health with a request to initiate disciplinary action on both of them. (Photo: Representational)

Duty doctor suspended for denying pregnant woman admission to hospital in Telangana

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Eminent personalities write to Karnataka CM over 'violence against minorities'

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a governement hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

Rather than Omicron, comorbidities, age causing ICU admissions, deaths: Health Expert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

Prayagraj: Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

Iconic Charminar under siege from vendors

Vendors damage the boundary wall around Charminar which was recently given a facelift by the Archeological Survey of India (DC)

12th century Jain sculptures found in Siddipet district

News

Malekudiya tribes of Kudremukh National Park crying for basic amenities

Kudremukh National Park forest (Twitter)

Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more

Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->