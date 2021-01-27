Blasting damages centuries’ old Yaganti temple

Some corporate companies like JiyoJyothi (now Maha Cement), apart from local YSRCP leaders, have taken up mining despite the fact that 12 leases have been suspended in the area a few years back. — DC Image

KURNOOL: The centuries’ old stone beam of Yaganti Temple has developed cracks due to blasts being carried by those undertaking mining operations in the area. Yaganti is a unique temple, where crows do not caw.

Archaeology Department officials say they have put in temporarily supports for the beam. They would examine the damage and send a detailed report to state authorities.

Yaganti Umamaheswara Swamy temple in Kurnool district draws pilgrims from across the country. The stone beam at the top of the temple developed cracks due to mining blasts going on in the surrounding areas.

Archeology conservation assistant Y. Dhaka Reddy said mining for marble stones has been going on in the vicinity in an area of 1.5 kilometres from the temple site. Some corporate companies like JiyoJyothi (now Maha Cement), apart from local YSRCP leaders, have taken up mining despite the fact that 12 leases have been suspended in the area a few years back.

Mining assistant director Rama Siva Reddy said the issue of mining in and around the Umamaheswara Swamy temple will be examined. If anybody is found violating the law, the individual or organisation will be taken to task.

He pointed out that last year, 12 mining leases in the area had been cancelled.

When asked if there was any unauthorised mining going on, he said he would check and initiate action through the Mines Department at Banaganapalle.

It may be recalled that even Pothuluri Veerabramhendra Swamy temple had also developed cracks due to mining but no action has been taken so far against anyone, said Mallikarjunaiah, a member of the Temple Protection Committee.

It is said the latest incident finds mention in Sidda Yogi Pothuluri Veerabrahmam forecast that Basavanna at Yaganti will grow and scream at the end of Kaliyuga.

As per the archaeological evidence, the pilgrim centre was built by Vijayanagara dynasty ruler Harihara Bukka Rayulu. The statue of Nandi (Basavanna) is directly under the stone pillar, which has now got damaged.

Pilgrims have been asked not to visit the temple until repair works are carried out.