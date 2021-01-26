34% samples of SARS-CoV-2 show new mutation in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Hyderabad: The SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, has shown a mutation, N440K, in 34 per cent of the samples analysed in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The mutation was found to be not very virulent.

There are two more mutations — C120Y and P84T — in the state of Kerala. The mutations were noted in the samples analysed earlier this month. The two mutations found in Kerala are restricted to that state, and numbers are not very high.

A senior scientist from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) said, “The samples are being collected to check on the mutations. Since there is a virulent mutation in the UK we want to check the mutations here. So far it has been noted that some mutations are restricted only to one state. Other mutations have spread. All the data will be collated to check which strain is more prevalent and accordingly steps taken.”

Mutations are common in the virus and genome testing is the only way to help to understand the spread. Dr K.K. Agarwal, president of Confederation of Medical Association in Asia and Oceania, said, “The spread of mutated virus must be monitored strictly. The surveillance cannot be given up as cases are less.”