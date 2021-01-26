Nation Other News 26 Jan 2021 34% samples of SARS- ...
Nation, In Other News

34% samples of SARS-CoV-2 show new mutation in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 26, 2021, 11:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2021, 11:40 pm IST
Mutations are common in the virus and genome testing is the only way to help to understand the spread
A health worker collects a swab sample from a person for testing for Covid-19 at a health centre in Hyderabad. (DC Image/SSR)
  A health worker collects a swab sample from a person for testing for Covid-19 at a health centre in Hyderabad. (DC Image/SSR)

Hyderabad: The SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, has shown a mutation, N440K, in 34 per cent of the samples analysed in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The mutation was found to be not very virulent.

There are two more mutations —  C120Y and P84T — in the state of Kerala.  The mutations were noted in the samples analysed earlier this month. The two mutations found in Kerala are restricted to that state, and numbers are not very high.

 

A senior scientist from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) said, “The samples are being collected to check on the mutations. Since there is a virulent mutation in the UK we want to check the mutations here. So far it has been noted that some mutations are restricted only to one state. Other mutations have spread. All the data will be collated to check which strain is more prevalent and accordingly steps taken.”

Mutations are common in the virus and genome testing is the only way to help to understand the spread. Dr K.K. Agarwal, president of Confederation of Medical Association in Asia and Oceania, said, “The spread of mutated virus must be monitored strictly. The surveillance cannot be given up as cases are less.”

 

...
Tags: sars-cov-2, coronavirus mutation andhra pradesh telangana, coronavirus two mutations kerala, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

AP government tableau depicted the five centuries old Lepakshi temple at Lepakshi in Anantapur district. —

Vijayanagar era highlighted during Delhi Republic Day parade

Some corporate companies like JiyoJyothi (now Maha Cement), apart from local YSRCP leaders, have taken up mining despite the fact that 12 leases have been suspended in the area a few years back. — DC Image

Blasting damages centuries’ old Yaganti temple

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan — DC Image

Governor gives credit to KCR for making drought-hit state into ‘Annapurna’

Farmers and people participate in the Parade for Farmers in Hyderabad rally from L B Nagar to Uppal, organised by All India Kishan Sangharsh Coordination committee on Tuesday. (DC Image/P.Surendra)

Hyderabad witnesses 10-km long parade against centre’s farm laws



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

India in third position in scientific publications after China, US: DST

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixels)

National holidays still a dream of Chennai workmen

A file photo used for representational purposes only (Image source: Swapan Mahapatra/ PTI)

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham