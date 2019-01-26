search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav guide visitors to 324-4
 
Nation, In Other News

Security forces kill 2 militants in Srinagar

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2019, 11:22 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2019, 11:22 am IST
Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following the information (File Photo)
 Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following the information (File Photo)

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Khunmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said, as Republic Day events were being held in parts of the city.

 

He said the search turned into a gun battle after militants opened firing on security forces. Two militants were killed in the operation, the official said adding that their identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.

...
Tags: 2 militants killed, republic day
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Ramabai, who is MLA from the Pathariya Assembly constituency, said that she would continue to do the good work even if she is not made a minister. (Photo: ANI)

‘I am baap of all ministers’: Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Ramabai

An eternal flame burns at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the memorial built at India Gate to commemorate the indomitable courage of all the armed forces personnel. (Photo:Twitter)

Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

38-year-old Wani, hailing from Cheki Ashmuji in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, lost his life in a counter-terror operation. (Photo:Twitter)

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Ashoka Chakra on Nazir Wani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo credit: DD National)

Yellowish orange turban for PM Modi at Republic Day event



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav guide visitors to 324-4

India look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

SA vs Pak: Sarfraz Ahmed apologises to Andile Phehlukwayo in person for racial taunt

Sarfaraz took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with Phehlukwayo where both the players could be seen shaking hands. (Photo: Twitter)
 

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.
 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Remove incorrect vision, gain peace, says Mata Amritanandamayi

Mata Amritanandamayi Devi

Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

An eternal flame burns at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the memorial built at India Gate to commemorate the indomitable courage of all the armed forces personnel. (Photo:Twitter)

Tribal students in Kotagiri exposed to calligraphy

Tribal students getting training in calligraphy. (Photo: DC)

6 Chola era stone carvings found in Tiruvannamalai

One of the inscriptions found.

Breast cancer: No. 1 cancer among Indian women

The key to cancer prevention is a healthy lifestyle, which includes a good diet, adequate exercise, and saying no to tobacco, stress health experts.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham