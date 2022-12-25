Urban land resurvey to end disputes in Tirupati city

Andhra Pradesh government has launched an urban land and property resurvey in Tirupati to put an end to long-pending land disputes — Representational Image/DC

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh government has launched an urban land and property resurvey in Tirupati to put an end to long-pending land disputes and curb the menace of encroachments and double registration of properties in the temple city.

The government had already taken up resurvey of lands and properties in rural areas across the state as part of Jagananna Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha. The government has chosen Tirupati to execute the resurvey scheme in urban areas on a pilot basis.

As part of the pilot project, ward secretariat officials, in collaboration with town planning division of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) and revenue department, have begun resurveying lands and properties in the first and fourth divisions of the city. For the purpose, the first division has been categorised into three sectors and the fourth into two sectors.

MCT commissioner Anupama Anjali said land resurvey is intended to provide a permanent and indisputable title document to owners of their land / property holdings. Such documentation will end land disputes and simplify land transaction procedures. Contemporary technology involving rovers, car networks and drones is being used to identify every property accurately with its longitude and latitude.

The commissioner said integrated re-survey will help authorities prepare city survey map, resurvey land register, 1B register, and permanent land title deeds in a digital format.

Out of 27.22 sq km of municipal area, government properties are distributed over 1,810 acres and open sites in 18 acres. In addition, there are 357 tri-junctions and 7,150 bi-junctions within the urban limits.

Anupama said every landowner will be issued notice under section 9(2) of Survey and Boundaries Act. “If the property owner has any objection, s/he may file an appeal with the survey team. A mobile magistrate will solve the appeals. After completion of re-survey, all details of properties will be made available in digital format at the ward secretariats concerned. A permanent title deed will be issued to every property owner,” the commissioner added.