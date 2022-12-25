  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 25 Dec 2022 Urban land resurvey ...
Nation, In Other News

Urban land resurvey to end disputes in Tirupati city

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Dec 25, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2022, 9:24 am IST
Andhra Pradesh government has launched an urban land and property resurvey in Tirupati to put an end to long-pending land disputes — Representational Image/DC
  Andhra Pradesh government has launched an urban land and property resurvey in Tirupati to put an end to long-pending land disputes — Representational Image/DC

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh government has launched an urban land and property resurvey in Tirupati to put an end to long-pending land disputes and curb the menace of encroachments and double registration of properties in the temple city.

The government had already taken up resurvey of lands and properties in rural areas across the state as part of Jagananna Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha. The government has chosen Tirupati to execute the resurvey scheme in urban areas on a pilot basis.

As part of the pilot project, ward secretariat officials, in collaboration with town planning division of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) and revenue department, have begun resurveying lands and properties in the first and fourth divisions of the city. For the purpose, the first division has been categorised into three sectors and the fourth into two sectors.

MCT commissioner Anupama Anjali said land resurvey is intended to provide a permanent and indisputable title document to owners of their land / property holdings. Such documentation will end land disputes and simplify land transaction procedures. Contemporary technology involving rovers, car networks and drones is being used to identify every property accurately with its longitude and latitude.

The commissioner said integrated re-survey will help authorities prepare city survey map, resurvey land register, 1B register, and permanent land title deeds in a digital format.

Out of 27.22 sq km of municipal area, government properties are distributed over 1,810 acres and open sites in 18 acres. In addition, there are 357 tri-junctions and 7,150 bi-junctions within the urban limits.

Anupama said every landowner will be issued notice under section 9(2) of Survey and Boundaries Act. “If the property owner has any objection, s/he may file an appeal with the survey team. A mobile magistrate will solve the appeals. After completion of re-survey, all details of properties will be made available in digital format at the ward secretariats concerned. A permanent title deed will be issued to every property owner,” the commissioner added.

...
Tags: municipal corporation of tirupati, tirupati urban land survey, land property survey tirupati, jagananna bhu hakku – bhu raksha
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Vidhan Bhawan for the Winter Session of Maharashtra Assembly, in Nagpur, (PTI)

Declare 'Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra' as Union Territory: Uddhav Thackeray

Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission will conduct public hearings on the proposed aggregate revenue requirement, true-up charges and fuel surcharges from consumers. (Representational image)

TSERC to hold public hearings on proposed power tariff hike

Democratic Azad Party Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. (ANI)

Shift Kashmiri Pandits to safer Jammu till situation improves: Ghulam Nabi Azad

A large number of people in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu paid tribute to the victims of the 2004 tsunami in the state on Monday.. (Twitter/@aloor_ShaNavas)

Tamil Nadu remembers 2004 tsunami victims



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTT for the week ending December 23

Lily Collins returns as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ as the third season drops this week on Netflix on December 21. (Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

KCR likely to avoid meeting President Murmu

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to collaborate and prepare for the President's visit. He directed the GHMC commissioner and the CEO of the Cantonment Board to take up road repair works and barricading so that traffic to the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolaram, flows smoothly. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Telangana employee unions welcome KCR's assurance on OPS

Telangana Udyogula Sangham president Padmachary said that CPS employees and their family members were facing mental agony as there will be no social security for them under CPS unlike OPS. Fluctuations in the stock market will impact their returns as the funds will be invested in stock markets. (Representational Image: DC)

Truck breaks down, causes massive traffic jam at Mehdipatnam jn

Left: The mini truck which broke down in the middle of the busy road. Right: Many commuters impatiently honked horns and some motorists even took to rash driving to bypass the obstruction on the road on a busy Sunday. (Photo: DC)

NTPC comissions 162.27 MW solar capacity in Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu

Regional executive director, south, NTPC, Naresh Anand congratulated the NTPC team on achieving the milestone. He stated that NTPC Southern Region was augmenting the renewable energy capacity with the addition of the first part of the Ettayapuram plant. (File Photo)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->