Srisailam under security blanket over President Murmu’s visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 25, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2022, 1:10 am IST
President Droupadi Murmu. (PTI Photo)
ANANTAPUR: Srisailam Temple and its environs have come under a security blanket with President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to arrive at the shrine for the darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy on Monday, December 26.

Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district is located deep in the Nallamala forest, which is a strong base of Maoists. About 1,800 police personnel from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been deputed to Srisailam for security during the President's visit.

Special parties have started undertaking combing operations in the Nallamala forest zone over the past few days.

Srisailam Temple executive officer S. Lavanna said elaborate arrangements have been made at the shrine, Gangadhara Mandapam, Nandi Circle and other locations for President Murmu’s scheduled visit. Officials concerned are taking up road repairs, sanitation and electricity works in the area.

Nandyal collector Manazir Jilani, SP Raghuveer Reddy, joint collector Nishanthi and Srisailam Trust Board chairman R. Chakrapani Reddy inspected the Sunnipenta helipad where the President will be landing, apart from the route that she will be taking for visiting the temple.

President Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate a tourism centre at the Nandi Circle during her visit.

Security has been beefed up at various venues, including Shivaji Spurthi Kendram.

Tags: srisailam temple, droupadi murmu, president visit
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


