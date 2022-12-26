  
Hyderabad basks in Yuletide spirit after Covid gap

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Dec 26, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2022, 10:04 am IST
The city’s churches, which have been preparing for Christmas for the past week, held masses on the day. (Photo: R.Pavan/DC)
 The city's churches, which have been preparing for Christmas for the past week, held masses on the day. (Photo: R.Pavan/DC)

HYDERABAD: The city wore a joyful look on Sunday as residents celebrated Christmas with much enthusiasm at their residences, public areas and also their workspaces over the weekend, after two years of Covid-induced muted celebrations.

The city’s churches, which have been preparing for Christmas for the past week, held masses on the day, in addition to the midnight masses on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Renditions of carols could be heard at the major churches in the twin cities.

The St John’s Church in Secunderabad, St George’s Church in Gunfoundry, All Saints Church in Trimulgherry and Baptist Church at Narayanguda, among others, wore a colourful look as they received heavy footfall.

Besides residences, malls, restaurants and even hospitals set up Christmas trees for people to take photos with. Among the most noticeable installations was a 50-foot Christmas tree placed just outside the premises of the AMR Planet Mall in Secunderabad, which drew all age groups.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was also decked up, with decorations including Christmas trees, a Santa Claus and a church on the premises.

Meanwhile, bakeries reported a surge in demand for plum cakes, as is the tradition, over the weekend.

While many travelled to other places during the winter vacation, others had their fill of fun with festive shopping, by buying gifts for their friends and family members.

Christmas parties, including lunches, potlucks, music shows, themed events and comedy shows, were held across the city.

Celebrities, political leaders, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also extended greetings to citizens on social media.

