  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 25 Dec 2022 763 new police posts ...
Nation, In Other News

763 new police posts, new police division at Maheshwaram approved

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 25, 2022, 8:48 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2022, 9:58 am IST
Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat (DC)
 Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat (DC)

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police commissionerate has approved 763 new posts, a new division at Maheshwaram as well as the Maheshwaram zone and four control zones.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said the new division would have Maheshwaram and Kandukur police stations from Ibrahimpatnam division and Pahadishareef and Balapur from Vanasthalipuram.

The Ibrahimpatnam and Maheshwaram divisions will form the Maheshwaram zone. New police stations will come up at Cherlapally, Nagole, Pharma City, Pocharam IT corridor and a woman police station at Uppal. Traffic police stations will come up at Ghatkesar, Jawaharnagar, Maheshwaram and Ibrahimpatnam. The police stations of Balapur, Abdullapurmet, Yadadri traffic and Keesara will be upgraded.

The commissionerate will also have two new traffic zones of LB Nagar — Maheshwaram and Malkajgiri-Bhongir.

...
Tags: rachakonda police commissionerate, mahesh bhagwat, 763 new police posts rachakonda commissionerate, new police division maheshwaram
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

An air passengers undergo gives sample for the COVID-19 tests at the airport, in Kolkata, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

'India develops herd immunity; BF.7 variant may not be as serious as in China'

Over 6,000 birds were culled in three separate panchayats of Kerala's Kottayam district where a bird flu outbreak has been confirmed.. (Representational image: PTI)

Bird flu: Over 6,000 birds culled in Kerala's Kottayam

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and BRS MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta addressing the media in Nizamabad. (DC)

Delegation from Punjab lauds TS development



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTT for the week ending December 23

Lily Collins returns as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ as the third season drops this week on Netflix on December 21. (Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

Telugu states gets its first transgender pastor

Anjali explained that the same city that forced her to beg on the streets of Hyderabad and Secunderabad also gave the opportunity to become a pastor. People accept our community, and there is a great deal of awareness about our community that should be spread throughout society. (Photo: DC)

KCR likely to avoid meeting President Murmu

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to collaborate and prepare for the President's visit. He directed the GHMC commissioner and the CEO of the Cantonment Board to take up road repair works and barricading so that traffic to the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolaram, flows smoothly. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Paper leak leads to cancellation of teachers recruitment exam in Rajasthan; 44 held

The paper leak gang had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the second-grade teachers' recruitment test. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->