763 new police posts, new police division at Maheshwaram approved

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police commissionerate has approved 763 new posts, a new division at Maheshwaram as well as the Maheshwaram zone and four control zones.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said the new division would have Maheshwaram and Kandukur police stations from Ibrahimpatnam division and Pahadishareef and Balapur from Vanasthalipuram.

The Ibrahimpatnam and Maheshwaram divisions will form the Maheshwaram zone. New police stations will come up at Cherlapally, Nagole, Pharma City, Pocharam IT corridor and a woman police station at Uppal. Traffic police stations will come up at Ghatkesar, Jawaharnagar, Maheshwaram and Ibrahimpatnam. The police stations of Balapur, Abdullapurmet, Yadadri traffic and Keesara will be upgraded.

The commissionerate will also have two new traffic zones of LB Nagar — Maheshwaram and Malkajgiri-Bhongir.