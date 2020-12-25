Nation Other News 25 Dec 2020 Rajinikanth admitted ...
Nation, In Other News

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuations

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 25, 2020, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2020, 11:35 pm IST
Doctors said his blood pressure was fluctuating from 160 to 170mmHg and he was kept under observation since afternoon
Rajinikanth (Photo: PTI/File)
Hyderabad/Chennai: Actor-politician Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for severe blood pressure fluctuations and he was “stable”, the hospital said. Stating that he is “stable and resting”, the hospital said the actor will stay here and undergo further investigations on Saturday.

Rajinikanth was shooting for the film Annathe in the Film City in Hyderabad for 10 days but had isolated himself after at least four people on the sets tested Covid-19 positive. The 70-year-old actor had tested negative.

 

It is too early to say when he would move to Chennai where he was to announce the name of his political party any day after Sanipeyarchi on December 27. While his party may be inaugurated in January, possibly on January 17, he was to make his party formation official before the end of the year in the state capital.

What happens now to his much-awaited political entry can only be speculation. Earlier, he had once hinted that his doctors had advised him not to get into the rough and tumble of full-time politics due  to concerns over his health as he had undergone transplantation of a kidney a few years ago.

 

Later, he had come out and announced in a media conference held from his home that he had decided to take the plunge after meeting his party functionaries at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam. The Tamil Nadu political scene, agog with his keenly awaited entry, is left guessing over his formal entry now with a party name, flag, office-bearers, etc.

Doctors said his blood pressure was fluctuating from 160 to 170mmHg and he was kept under observation since afternoon. "The reason for this could be over-exertion, lack of proper sleep, anxiety or not taking prescribed medicines on time. He's being treated for blood pressure for a long time. The kidney functioning is also being evaluated."

 

The hospital release said the actor's condition was being closely monitored and the blood pressure being carefully titrated. He will undergo further tests on Saturday.

Rajinikanth's daughter is attending to him at the hospital. Family and the doctors have requested his fans to desist from visiting the hospital. No visitors are allowed.

Telangana state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and TD  supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu wished the actor a speedy recovery. DMK chief M.K. Stalin spoke to him on the telephone and wished him a speedy recovery.

 

Tags: actor rajinikanth, rajinikanth in hospital, blood pressure fluctuation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


