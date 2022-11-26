Revamped terminal at RGIA to open on Monday

According to airport authorities, the design has been inspired by the wings of the Indian roller bird, or pala pitta, the state bird of Telangana. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: The refurbished terminal for international departures at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) will start functioning from Monday. The expansion, with many additional amenities, was initiated after it was noticed that the existing terminal was inadequate to cater to the tremendous increase in footfall.

The revamped integrated terminal is expected to enhance passenger experience given the passenger-friendly advanced technological features like individual carrier system (ICS), Wi-Fi 6 and self-baggage drop (SBD) kiosks. Importantly, for passengers, after November 28, when someone books a cab to the international departure the location will be the new terminal.

According to airport authorities, the design has been inspired by the wings of the Indian roller bird, or pala pitta, the state bird of Telangana.

The new terminal will have 149 check-in counters, 26 security screening machines with ATRS, 44 emigration counters and 44 immigration counters. With additional infrastructure added to the east and west pier buildings there will be 44 contact gates, 28 remote departure gates and nine remote arrival gates.

Initiatives such as the creation of additional baggage handling capacities, passenger movement spaces and seating areas to cater to the passenger traffic flow that is nearly 50 percent more than the original design capacity.

RGIA is the country’s only international airport with a paperless e- boarding facility for all domestic and international travellers.