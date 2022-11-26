Gram sabhas clear podu land applications in officials’ absence

KHAMMAM: Neither forest nor revenue officials are moving back from their stand on the podu land issue in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

Revenue officials conducted gram sabhas and resolved the applications on podu lands. They are not even bothering about the absence of the forest beat officer and his remarks in clearing the applications. The MPDOs, who are attending as nodal officers, are clearing the applications and forwarding them to SDLCs (sub-divisional level committees).

Gram sabhas were held in Rajabalinagar, M. Palle Chintagurthi, Donabanda and Lachiramthanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal on Friday.

Although forest beat officers Jyothi, Satyakrishna and Ravi had to attend, the gram sabhas completed the work in their absence.

Forest beat officers ought to make remarks on the form on thirteen issues. The applicant should submit two persons as evidences while claiming the forest land under podu cultivation. This should be supported by documents like bills pertaining to sale of the farm produce from the particular land and eyewitnesses of above 93 years’ persons, tilling the applicant’s land for the last 75 years. Ironically, the applications have been okayed without the remarks of the forest beat officers.

Meanwhile, forest employees took out a rally from the divisional forest office to the collectorate and submitted a memorandum to the district revenue officer Sirisha. Leaders from the forest range officers association Venkateswarlu and Radhika and employees of various sections, beat officers and others took part in it.

They demanded the government to provide security by setting up forest stations and arming them.