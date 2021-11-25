Nation Other News 25 Nov 2021 Nimmagadda denies CB ...
Nation, In Other News

Nimmagadda denies CBI’s conspiracy theory in Telangana High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 25, 2021, 2:55 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2021, 7:09 am IST
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was dealing with the discharge petition filed by Prasad and Vanpic Ports Ltd, to discharge their names from the case
The court was informed that the very existence of a concession agreement, signed on behalf of the Governor with the consent of the Cabinet, demolishes the conspiracy theory. (PTI)
 The court was informed that the very existence of a concession agreement, signed on behalf of the Governor with the consent of the Cabinet, demolishes the conspiracy theory. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Noted entrepreneur Nimmagadda Prasad on Wednesday informed the Telangana High Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had failed to produce neither direct nor circumstantial evidence to substantiate its charge that he hatched a conspiracy with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to bag Vodarevu and Nizampatnam Ports and Industrial Corridor (Vanpic).

He also brought to the court’s notice that the investigating agency indeed suppressed crucial evidence it gathered from the lead promoter of the project Ras Al Khaima (RAK) Investment Authority, a wing of the sovereign state of RAK. The CBI ignored RAK letters to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister besides its responses to 58-point questionnaire of the CBI.

 

Continuing arguments against the CBI’s charge-sheet on Vanpic, which is part of the quid pro quo cases filed against Jagan Mohan Reddy, the entrepreneur’s counsel S. Niranjan Reddy pointed out that the entire evidence was suppressed because RAK’s correspondence not only spoke in favour of the project but established the genuine credentials of Prasad as its nominee to represent to the government about the project.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was dealing with the discharge petition filed by Prasad and Vanpic Ports Ltd, to discharge their names from the case. The court was informed that the very existence of a concession agreement, signed on behalf of the Governor with the consent of the Cabinet, demolishes the conspiracy theory. The detailed project report was approved by the state government after the death of the then Chief Minister and Jagan’s father Dr Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy and till date the project is in existence and subsequent governments did not cancel it. The CBI has not produced any evidence to support its allegation that the agreement underwent drastic changes from its original version approved by the Cabinet in 2008, he argued.

 

Explaining about the project, the counsel said an industrial corridor was also proposed along with twin ports for sustainability and the CBI had grossly erred in combining the two. It was in everybody’s knowledge that while the ports were proposed under Build Own Operate and Transfer model, the industrial corridor was proposed under Build Own and Operate, he said, adding that Prasad’s company paid to the land owners while acquiring their lands for the industrial corridor project. The RAK’s correspondence right from the expression of interest document mentioned about both projects, he said.

 

With regard to changes in the equity structure, Prasad’s counsel argued that it was purely between the two partners and in no stage the changes in equity violated the state government’s condition as mentioned in the concession agreement that the lead partner’s stake should not go below 26.5 per cent.

...
Tags: central burea of investigation (cbi), telangana high court, nimmagadda prasad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In 2012, the Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress was formally launched with an intention to contest 35 of the state's 60 seats. (Representational image: PTI)

Big blow to Congress as 12 MLAs in Meghalaya to join TMC

A man struggles to hold an umbrella at Marina beach during a heavy rain shower in Chennai. (Photo: AFP/File)

Light rain likely to occur at some places over 12 districts in Chennai: IMD

An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to curb air pollution, at Delhi- Gurugram Expressway in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi air quality slips back to 'very poor' category

Kavitha was elected unopposed and an official announcement will be made soon in this regard. (DC File Image)

MLC polls: Unanimous win for Kavitha in Nizamabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BCCI's 'halal' meat recommendation for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows

A former India cricketer said exclusion of beef and pork items is not surprising though it was never documented before. (AFP)
 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Five coaches of Bengaluru-bound train derail in Tamil Nadu, no casualty reported

Visual from the incident. (Photo: Twitter/@SWRRLY)

Modi honoured real heroes with Padma awards: Shah

Reminding that the SBT was the brainchild of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who was also present in the programme, Shah lauded him for the initiative. (PTI)

Keep rail tracks free from defecation: NGT

The NGT was hearing a petition filed by lawyers Saloni Singh and Arush Pathania seeking steps to check pollution on railway properties, particularly on tracks. (Photo: PTI/File)

'If Jinnah was made PM...': OP Rajbhar's remarks stir controversy

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. (Photo: PTI)

Sky-high fuel prices: Physically disabled seek electric tricycles

Janashakthi Vedike president and social activist Madhav Nayak submitting the memorandum to Karwar assistant commissioner. (Photo by arrangement).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->