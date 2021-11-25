Family locks in MPDO at Sircilla

SIRCILLA: Seeking justice, a family locked Thangalapalli Mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) of Rajanna Sircilla district within his office on Wednesday. The family is waiting outside with a petrol can in their hand threatening to commit mass suicide if their demand is not met.

As per details available, Santosh and his family members, residents of Padmanagar in Thangalapalli mandal, had purchased land from ruling TRS leaders two years ago. When they tried to construct their house, these leaders did not allow them to do so.

One year ago, the family complained to officials and started building their house. But the leaders got their half-built house demolished with a JCB on pretext that they have no permission to build the house. When family members of Santosh tried to commit mass suicide to highlight the issue, an understanding was reached in presence of elders and local public representatives that the TRS leaders will give Rs 4 lakh in compensation and provide an alternate land to construct their house.

Since then, it has been one year. But Santosh and his family have not received any cash or land. In protest, the family has locked the MPDO in his office.

With a petrol can in their hands, they are threatening to commit suicide en masse if their issue is not resolved.

They are requesting IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is the local MLA, to take the initiative in resolving their problem. If justice is not done to them, they have threatened to set themselves ablaze and commit mass suicide.