Telangana's southern districts to witness rainfall under influence of Cyclone Nivar

Hyderabad: The southern districts of the state would witness rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Nivar, the Indian Meteorological Department-Hyderabad said on Tuesday. Heavy rain was likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts on Wednesday, while there is a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rain on Thursday.

The cyclone is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu cost on Wednesday evening.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were likely on Friday, the IMD warning said. The districts that were likely to witness rains were Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhongir, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Narayanpet and Khammam.

“Under the influence of these rains the temperature in the state was likely to come down,” IMD-H director K. Nagaratna, told Deccan Chronicle.

The department’s impact-based weather forecast for Wednesday said: “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur in many parts of city and at times intense spells in one or two areas of city.” It said the maximum and minimum temperature would be about 29º Celsius and 19ºC. On Monday, with the minimum temperatures dropping to 15.4ºC, one notch less than the norm for this time of the year.