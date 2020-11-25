The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 25 Nov 2020 Polavaram officials ...
Nation, In Other News

Polavaram officials not to release water after March 31

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Nov 25, 2020, 8:18 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2020, 8:31 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has given next year December as deadline to complete the project and commencement of project works in April
Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose appealed to the irrigation and Polavaram project officials to supply water up to April 15 as paddy crops will need water during those days.
 Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose appealed to the irrigation and Polavaram project officials to supply water up to April 15 as paddy crops will need water during those days.

KAKINADA: Though there is plenty of water in River Godavari, irrigation officials will not be able to supply irrigated water to the agriculture fields after March 31 as Polavaram project officials have made it clear that they will expedite the Polavaram project cofferdam works and laying of pipeline works from April 1.

Project Superintendent Engineer M. Nagireddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given next year’s December as the deadline to complete the project and commencement of project works in April. He also said that the 300-meter length of pipes would be laid near the project, which would stop water flows.

 

Meanwhile, 9,000 cusecs of water can be supplied to the farmers till March 31.  The Irrigation Advisory Board meeting was held at Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday and was  presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, also the district in-charge minister.

Ministers, MLAs, Farmers’ Union leaders and others from East and West Godavari districts discussed thoroughly about the availability of water and releasing it to fields in  Rabi season.

Irrigation Superintendent Engineer N. Siva Ramakrishna said that water can be supplied till March 31 and water may not be flown downstream from Polavaram project.

 

Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose appealed to the irrigation and Polavaram project officials to supply the water up to April 15 as paddy crops will need water during those days. He also said that in 2008, there was severe water shortage in Godavari and then a plan of action for water management was prepared by the then chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy for supplying water to the entire crop with efficient management.

He advised Polavaram project officials to use sophisticated technology and extend their date up to April 15. However, Nagireddy said that after holding thorough discussions on all possibilities and available technology, March 31 has been fixed as the last date for releasing water to the second crop at Polavaram project site and their works should be completed by June, as the rainy season may stall progress of the project.

 

Bose said that if the Polavaram project officials give another 15 days, it will be enough to save the second crop.

Housing Minister Ch. Sriranganatha Raju said that there is plenty of water but due to the Polavaram project and coffer dam works, the officials say that they can’t supply water from April.

He said “If we leave officials for this season, the project would be completed and then the water problem would be sorted out.”

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that every year tail-end  lands are facing a huge water crisis and irrigation officials should chalk out an action plan to  save the tail-end farmers.

 

Kakinada MP Vanga Gita said that officials should pay attention to the supply of drinking water and to livestock. Otherwise, the people and animals would face difficulties due to scarcity of water.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam MLA of Palakollu, Nimmala Ramanaidu said that the farmers lost heavily in last year’s Rabi and water should be supplied up to April 15. He said that during the Telugu Desam regime, advanced and sophisticated technology had been used for the project works, which fetched them the Guinness Book honours. He suggested the project officials use ultra-modern technology and save crops.

 

East Godavari district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and his West Godavari counterpart Revu Muthyala Raju said that agriculture and irrigation officials should encourage farmers to opt for direct sowing method to save time and money. He also suggested the farmers should sow short period varieties. Muthyala Raju said that an action plan has been made ready to complete the crop by March 31.

Krishna Das said awareness should be created among farmers on availability of water, closure of canals and also the merits of direct sowing method. He suggested involvement of Rythu Bharosa Kendra volunteers.

 

 

...
Tags: polavaram project andhra pradesh, polavaram deadline extended, polavaram works from april 2021, polavaram paddy crops, polavaram no water supply after march 31
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Mr Modi pulled up Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar for not coming up with a better strategy to combat the pandemic, as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought her state’s GST dues from the Centre.

Modi seeks unity among states to fight Covid rise

There is enough evidence to prove that Maharashtrians had marked their presence in Hyderabad for over 300 years.

Happy Marathi community spreads message of need to vote

In this file photo dated Aug. 10, 2017, Congress leader Ahmed Patel arrives at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away at 71

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on September 24, 2020. (AFP)

Latest: Telangana logs 993 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India condemns terrorist attack on Afghan VP Saleh

Afghan's first vice-president Amrullah Saleh (C) speaks to the media at the Independent Electoral Commission office in Kabul. - At least two people were killed and a dozen more wounded in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul early on September 9, officials said. (AFP File)

Nizam's grandson wants Centre to help him fight for his share of funds

7th Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan

Validity of driving licences extended till Dec. 31, 2020

Representational image (PTI)

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.

Bombay High Court directs govt to clear its stand on media trials

Sushant Singh Rajput (Image: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham