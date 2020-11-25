Cyclone Nivar likely to batter Rayalaseema today

Distressed people may contact four control rooms, including command control room at Kurnool collectorate – 08518 277305 and each one at three revenue divisions like Kurnool RDO office – 83339 89011, Nandyal sub collector office – 08514 221550 and 83339 89013 and Adoni RDO office 83339 89012

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclone Nivar is very likely to bring widespread rain over south Andhra Pradesh post its landfall as the influence of the tropical system is seen till Tirupati. The gale wind speed could reach 65-75 kmph gusting up to 85kmph on November 26.

Under the influence of the system, Guntur and Prakasam received good rainfall on Tuesday with gale wind blowing over the coastal districts.

Cyclone Nivar may cross Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram as a very severe cyclonic storm during late evening of November 25 or midnight. Rayalaseema region will witness widespread rains after the system crosses the coast.

Sea conditions will be very high over Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal and phenomenal over the same area from noon to night. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

After crossing the coast, the adjacent sub-divisions of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema need to be observed for spillover of intense weather activity in some areas. Relief can be expected from marginal weather conditions from November 27 onwards.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting with district collectors through video conference sought protection of crops and informing farmers through RBKs.

“Awareness should be created among farmers on protecting the harvested crops and standing crops should not be harvested in the wake of the cyclone. Care should be taken to prevent loss of life and property,” he said.

Nellore and Prakasam district collector K.V.N. Chakradhara Babu and Pola Bhaskar said that the district administrations are on full alert to face any eventualities.

They appealed to the public to contact 1077 helpline number, which works round-the-clock at the district emergency operations centre, for help during emergencies.

Nellore collector Chakradhara Babu, who inspected various cyclone shelters in the district on Tuesday, said that around 100 personnel from NDRF and SDRF have reached the district to handle emergency situations. He said that the district administration is also in constant touch with the Venkatagiri 9th battalion for extra support at vulnerable areas.

Pola Bhaskar informed that they have identified 11 vulnerable mandals that may be impacted by cyclone Nivar. He said special officers have been deputed to all 11 mandals, which have 40 revenue villages and 134 habitations under it. He added that the district administration is fully prepared to tackle the situation.

Parts of Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts are expected to receive 10 to 20 cms of rain.

Kurnool district administration is on high alert as the Nivar cyclone is expected to wreak havoc. Control rooms have been set up at Nandyal, Adoni and Kurnool. Farmers in Nandyal division were teetering with fear as their standing crops are in danger of being washed out.

Distressed people may contact four control rooms, including command control room at Kurnool collectorate – 08518 277305 and each one at three revenue divisions like Kurnool RDO office – 83339 89011, Nandyal sub collector office – 08514 221550 and 83339 89013 and Adoni RDO office 83339 89012 have been established. Officials said that at least 10 to 20 centimeters of rainfall is expected in the district.

Moreover in view of Tungabhadra Pushkaralu, officials have been asked to closely monitor the situation, said Kurnool district collector G Veera Pandian. The district administration is focused on reducing agriculture losses. Vulnerable low-lying areas are under focus and officials have been asked to be available round-the-clock.

He directed officials to caution the people to be alert as there were chances of the cyclone water entering villages. The people can contract flood control rooms at their nearest RDO offices, he said. He also ordered the officials to alert the people of river bank villagers especially Tungabhadra River where presently the 12-day Pushkar fete is being organized.

Meanwhile, two trains under East Coast Railways have been partially cancelled and some diverted due to cyclone Nivar.

A release said Bhubaneswar-Pudecherry special express leaving Bhubaneswar on Tuesday was cancelled between Chennai Egmore-Puducherry. The return train leaving Puducherry on Wednesday was cancelled between Puducherry- Chennai Egmore. Pudecherry-Howrah special express leaving Puducherry on Wednesday was cancelled between Puducherry-Villupuram.