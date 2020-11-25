Happy Marathi community in Hyderabad spreads message of need to vote

There is enough evidence to prove that Maharashtrians had marked their presence in Hyderabad for over 300 years.

Hyderabad: The six-lakh people strong Marathi community in the city says it is quite content with the way they have been treated in the city. Over the years, Telugu and Marathi communities have been living in the city in complete harmony.

“We as a community have been living in the city for a long time. We have not seen any troubled times. We will exercise our franchise for a party that keeps our faith in humanity restored,” said Captain S.S. Lele, general-secretary, Health League, a socio-cultural group, based in Badi Chowdi.

He adds that since there is no deficiency in power or water supply, it makes me support the existing regime. Others disagree and give a posse of reasons for supporting another party, which most see as inching in closer as an opportunity to the brink of power.

To make sure every person of Marathi descent casts his or her franchise, the Maratha Samaj spreads the message about elections and the importance of voting in Marathi.

“There are several people who work in menial jobs, like tea sellers. We spread the message about the elections in a tongue they understand,” state vice president Maratha Samaj, Nivas Nikkam, told Deccan Chronicle.

There is enough evidence to prove that Maharashtrians had marked their presence in the city for over 300 years. Marathi families living here are concentrated in areas like Shah Ali Banda, Gowliguda, Sultan Bazar, Kachiguda, Barkatpura, and Nallakunta. A majority of them are either doctors, educationists or lawyers.