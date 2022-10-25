  
Nation Other News 25 Oct 2022 Srikalahasti temple ...
Nation, In Other News

Srikalahasti temple to remain open on Solar eclipse day today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 25, 2022, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2022, 1:30 pm IST
Sri Kalahastheeswara temple (Image credit: Wikipedia)
TIRUPATI: While temples across the country are set to close doors as part of solar eclipse today, the Sri Kalahastheeswara temple, located in the heart of Srikalahasti town in Tirupati district will remain open.

During the time of eclipse, the temple witnesses special abhishekam to the presiding deity Lord Vayu Lingeshwara, besides continuing Rahu Kethu pujas for devotees. Those having some Dosha (Errors) in their Jatakam (Horoscope) visit this temple at the time of eclipse and worship Lord Siva and Goddess Ammavaru after performing Rahu Ketu Puja.

According to mythology this was the place where a great devotee of Lord Shiva, Kannappa was ready to offer both his eyes to stop blood coming from Shiva Linga. The act, filled with devotion, pleased Lord Shiva and he granted salvation to Kannappa. Srikalahasti temple is one of the Panchabhoota Sthalams. The temple was constructed in the 12th century by the Chola Kings.

Lord Srikalahastheeswara at this temple was having all the 27 Nakshatras (stars) and 9 Rashis (planets) in his kavacham thereby controlling the entire solar system. While the five-headed serpent – Kethu, adorns the head of Lord, the single headed serpent - Rahu in the form of an ornament finds place as Vaddanam (Waist belt) of Ammavaru. Hence, the ill effects of the eclipse could not be felt on this temple, it was said.

Meanwhile, in view of the Solar eclipse, TTD authorities have dispensed darshan for pilgrims for eleven hours today in the sacred abode of Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala. After the closure of the hill temple doors by 8:30 am, it will be reopened by 7:30 pm after performing Shuddhi, Punyahavachanam, Thomala, Koluvu, Panchanga Sravanam and other rituals.

Tags: solar eclipse, andhra pradesh temples, sri kalahasti temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


