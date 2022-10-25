  
Nation, In Other News

Six people died in Diwali related mishaps in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 25, 2022, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2022, 12:37 pm IST
Two men lost their lives in the fire at a firecracker stall in Gymkhana ground at Gandhi Nagar (ANI)
VIJAYAWADA: While Diwali was celebrated in full spirit after a gap of two years due to Covid restrictions, six people were killed in mishaps during the celebrations in Andhra Pradesh. A boy was killed while bursting firecrackers at Machilipatnam. Two persons died in West Godavari district on Diwali day and two persons killed on Saturday when fire broke out at cracker stalls in Vijayawada and another death was reported from Rajahmundry.

Meanwhile, 15 houses in Fakirgudem and  three ‘baddi kottlu’ (petty shops) in Governorpet in Vijayawadawere completely gutted and the fire department arduously worked to control the flames to save adjacent areas.  Eleven year old Narasimha Rao was seriously injured while bursting firecrackers at Machilipatnam. He was shifted to GGH Machilipatnam and later shifted to to GGH Guntur. The boy died due to severe burn injuries while being shifted to Guntur.

In Pamidi town of Anantapur district, two dozen bikes and spare parts were gutted in when a bike mechanic shop caught fire. Thatched houses burnt in Padmanabham colony in Kakinada district. Five persons injured in a blast while making firecrackers in Pulagartha village in Anaparthi Mandal in East Godavari district and they were shifted to the area government hospital at Ramachandrapuram. Ten shops gutted in fire accident at Market Centre in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district.

