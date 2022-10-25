  
Nation Other News 25 Oct 2022 Several temples in T ...
Nation, In Other News

Several temples in Telangana closed due to solar eclipse

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 25, 2022, 11:06 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2022, 11:06 am IST
Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta (Image credit: Facebook)
Hyderabad: Many important temples in Telangana remain closed on Tuesday due to solar eclipse, a senior official of the Endowments Department said.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Dharmapuri and Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar are among those remain closed, official sources said.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was closed in the morning due to the eclipse and will be opened tomorrow (Wednesday) morning after performing Samprokshana and other rituals, a temple official said.

There will be a partial solar eclipse which will be visible from the city as well as from most parts of the country on Tuesday.

In southern and central India, the eclipse will be observed just before sunset with Nagpur experiencing the eclipse from 4:49 PM to 5:42 PM. In Bengaluru, the eclipse will begin at 5:12 PM, reaching its maximum at 5:49 PM and ending at 5:55 PM. In Chennai, the eclipse would be visible from 5:14 PM to 5:44 PM, astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari had earlier said.

Tags: telangana temples, solar eclipse, temples closed
Location: India, Telangana


