  
Nation Other News 25 Oct 2022 Partial solar eclips ...
Nation, In Other News

Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of India

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 25, 2022, 5:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2022, 5:54 pm IST
Birds fly as the moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
 Birds fly as the moon partially covers the sun during the partial solar eclipse in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Astronomy enthusiasts turned their gaze towards the sun as the moon started to cover the solar disc as a partial solar eclipse began on Tuesday.

The partial solar eclipse is being observed in several parts of the country with Srinagar witnessing the maximum obscuration of the solar disc at 55 per cent.

The first contact, where in the moon begins to cover the solar disc, happened at 4:29 pm in Delhi, where the moon was expected to cover 43 per cent of the solar disc.

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending of the celestial phenomenon will not be visible as it would take place after sunset.

"A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three objects are aligned. A partial solar eclipse will occur when the lunar disk covers the solar disk partially," an official said.

Government officials cautioned that eclipsed sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time as it could cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness.

A safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making projection of sun's image on a white board by telescope.

...
Tags: solar eclipse, srinagar, astronomy


Latest From Nation

Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, at his residence in New DelhI. (Photo: PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge to formally take over as Congress president on Wednesday

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

Tejashwi rubbishes speculations about another volte face by Nitish

Representational picture of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram temple to open to devotees in January 2024: Trust member Champat Rai

Reactions from BJP leaders came after leaders from various opposition parties, including the Congress, appeared to take a swipe at the BJP while lauding the rise of Sunak. (Photo: AP)

Sunak's rise as next British PM triggers war of words between BJP, opposition leaders



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ram temple to open to devotees in January 2024: Trust member Champat Rai

Representational picture of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

TS leaders offer condolences to Mulayam Singh's family

File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

K'taka warns cab aggregators of action if autorickshaw services not dropped by Monday

Autorickshaws parked along a road in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi sends birthday wishes to Amit Shah

(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

PM to address conference of law ministers, secretaries on Saturday

States and Union territories will be able to share their best practices, exchange new ideas and improve their mutual cooperation through the conference. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->