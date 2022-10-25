Hyderabad: 28 suffer eye injuries due to firecrackers

Patients wait for their turn to get treatment at Sarojini Devi eye hospital at Mehdipatnam following eye related injuries after Diwali on Tuesday. (DC Image/SSR)

HYDERABAD: Twenty eight people sustained eye-related injuries while bursting crackers during Diwali on Monday. They were immediately rushed to the Osmania General Hospital and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam for treatment.

Around 10 people with eye injuries sought care at the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, and four were hospitalised and six received treatment in the outpatient department.

Seventeen patients with burns were treated by medical personnel at the outpatient department of Osmania General Hospital (OGH). Hospital superintendent Dr G. Nagender stated that another patients had 95 per cent burns.

Dr Najabi Begum, a surgeon at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, stated on Sunday, the day before Diwali, they had three cases of eye injuries from crackers, and on Monday, 10 cases—of which four were serious—were brought in. “Out of these, a child has lost his eye and the other three will have to undergo surgery,” she said.