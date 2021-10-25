Nation Other News 25 Oct 2021 Southwest monsoon ha ...
Nation, In Other News

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from country, says IMD

ANI
Published Oct 25, 2021, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 3:48 pm IST
The release further added that northeast monsoon rains have commenced over extreme south peninsular India today
Rain clouds fill the sky as people travel in a ferry in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)
 Rain clouds fill the sky as people travel in a ferry in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Thiruvananthapuram on Monday said the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country.

In a press release, the IMD stated, "In view of a significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country today, the 25th October 2021."

 

The release further added, "Simultaneously with the setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the northeast monsoon rains have commenced over extreme south peninsular India today, the 25th October 2021."

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood by tomorrow. It is likely to move westwards. Under its influence, a low-pressure Area is likely to form over central parts of South Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours," said the release.

...
Tags: indian meteorological department (imd), kerala rains
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI file photo)

Laptops to 45,313 SC/ST students under Vidyakiranam project: Kerala CM

The Phase 3 trials are going to be a study in comparison with the already licensed vaccines, though the study in children is not a comparative study, she further said. (AFP Photo)

BE hopes to roll out COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax by November-end

Following the incident, the Kashmiri students reportedly uploaded a video on social media alleging that their rooms were vandalised by a group of students hailing from Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

Kashmiri students attacked at Punjab college post-Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup match

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Akbar’s Ram-Sita coins depict true secular spirit: NSI

The three-day numismatic meet started at the Salar Jung Museum here on Saturday. (DC Image)

Puducherry govt allows sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Diwali in Puducherry was muted and low-key affairs last year due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI/File)

Andhra Pradesh is role-model in energy conservation: Union minister R.K. Singh

R.K. Singh. (Twitter)

CM Mamata Banerjee's idol installed at Kolkata Durga puja pandal

The idol has 10 hands depicting the ten schemes undertaken by Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: ANI)

Many Indians unlikely to be fully vaccinated by year-end despite ample COVID shots

The locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine which is known as Covishield has a 12 to 16 week gap between doses, in contrast to the 8 to 12 week gap recommended by the World Health Organization. (DC Image/SSR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->