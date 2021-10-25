PWD rest houses will be made people-friendly: Kerala tourism minister

Besides the PWD rest houses, Yatri Niwas, Kerala houses and guest houses coming under the Tourism department will also be renovated. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Tourism Minister P A Muhammad Riyas on Monday said that his department intends to turn the PWD rest houses in the state into "people's rest houses" by improving facilities there and making them easily accessible by general public through online bookings.

The minister announced these plans for the rest houses under the Public Works Department, which also comes under him, during the question-answer session of the assembly.

Replying to queries on what the government intends to do to make the PWD rest houses as well as tourist guest houses better, Riyas said that his department is planning to introduce online booking from November 1 and for that a software has been developed and the staff at these establishments were being trained on using the same.

He also said that in order to make the 153 PWD rest houses in the state people-friendly, plans are afoot to ensure good food, better facilities, proper sanitation and cleaner surroundings at these places.

Besides that the department was also considering installing CCTV cameras at all these rest houses to monitor their functioning from a centralised location, the minister said.

Moreover, those rest houses which have more space or are close to highways would also house "comfort stations" for long distance travellers, especially women and children, he said.

Besides the PWD rest houses, Yatri Niwas, Kerala houses and guest houses coming under the Tourism department will also be renovated and facilities there, like food, furniture, etc., would be improved, he said.