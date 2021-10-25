Fewer farmers ready to shift from paddy to other crops

Farmers used to raise paddy over 2.26 lakh acres in this district and agreed to shift to other crops for no more than 12.57 per cent. (DC file photo)

Khammam: Farm officials worked hard in shifting paddy farmers to alternative crops, but could convince only small numbers of them in this district.

Some peasants responded to such calls and came forward to raise horticulture crops and pulses instead of paddy. Farmers used to raise paddy over 2.26 lakh acres in this district and agreed to shift to other crops for no more than 12.57 per cent.

Officials have chosen nine mandals -- Wyra, Tallada, Nelakondapalli, Mudigonda, Kallur, Kusumanchi, Chintakani, Bonakal and Madhira -- for crop change. The least response came from Chintakani, Madhira and Bonakal mandals. Crops like sunflower, palm oil, sesame, groundnut, jowar, green gram, black gram and sugarcane have been proposed as alternatives. The farmers pointed out that plenty of water is available for paddy cultivation from Nagarjunasagar reservoir. Paddy will be raised with its left canal water in 16 mandals in the district.

After persuasion of agricultural extension officers, some farmers agreed to go to these crops. They sought and won an assurance from officials about seeds availability and logistical support from the government in matters of marketing.

Alternative crops will be raised in 28,426 acres out of 2.26 lakh acres that were under paddy cultivation. Nelakondapalli mandal stood as first in the district in adapting themselves to alternative crops which will be raised in 5,140 acres, followed by Nelakondapalli mandal with 3,100 acres.

District agriculture officer Vijayanirmala said they selected the lands for other crops after studying the soil variety and water facility. Awareness programmes for farmers on shift to new crops are ongoing. They have agreed to shift to sugarcane, which would be raised in more 6,449 acres.

Most farmers are not showing any interest in raising vegetables, which will confine itself to just 980 acres. Farmer Apparao said, “We are ready to shift from paddy, but the government should extend support in supply of seeds and getting a good price to the produce.”