Nation Other News 25 Oct 2021 Fewer farmers ready ...
Nation, In Other News

Fewer farmers ready to shift from paddy to other crops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Oct 25, 2021, 12:09 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 12:09 am IST
In Yasangi, alternative crops only on 28,426 acres against 2.26 lakh under paddy; sugarcane as main crop
Farmers used to raise paddy over 2.26 lakh acres in this district and agreed to shift to other crops for no more than 12.57 per cent. (DC file photo)
 Farmers used to raise paddy over 2.26 lakh acres in this district and agreed to shift to other crops for no more than 12.57 per cent. (DC file photo)

Khammam: Farm officials worked hard in shifting paddy farmers to alternative crops, but could convince only small numbers of them in this district.

Some peasants responded to such calls and came forward to raise horticulture crops and pulses instead of paddy. Farmers used to raise paddy over 2.26 lakh acres in this district and agreed to shift to other crops for no more than 12.57 per cent.

 

Officials have chosen nine mandals -- Wyra, Tallada, Nelakondapalli, Mudigonda, Kallur, Kusumanchi, Chintakani, Bonakal and Madhira  -- for crop change. The least response came from Chintakani, Madhira and Bonakal mandals. Crops like sunflower, palm oil, sesame, groundnut, jowar, green gram, black gram and sugarcane have been proposed as alternatives. The farmers pointed out that plenty of water is available for paddy cultivation from Nagarjunasagar reservoir. Paddy will be raised with its left canal water in 16 mandals in the district.

 

After persuasion of agricultural extension officers, some farmers agreed to go to these crops. They sought and won an assurance from officials about seeds availability and logistical support from the government in matters of marketing.

Alternative crops will be raised in 28,426 acres out of 2.26 lakh acres that were under paddy cultivation. Nelakondapalli mandal stood as first in the district in adapting themselves to alternative crops which will be raised in 5,140 acres, followed by Nelakondapalli mandal with 3,100 acres.

District agriculture officer Vijayanirmala said they selected the lands for other crops after studying the soil variety and water facility. Awareness programmes for farmers on shift to new crops are ongoing. They have agreed to shift to sugarcane, which would be raised in more 6,449 acres.

 

Most farmers are not showing any interest in raising vegetables, which will confine itself to just 980 acres. Farmer Apparao said, “We are ready to shift from paddy, but the government should extend support in supply of seeds and getting a good price to the produce.”

...
Tags: khammam paddy farmers, horticulture crops
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai. (Photo:Twitter)

Law preventing demolition of religious structures on govt property comes into effect

Amit shah while addressing a public meeting in Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar area. (Photo:Twitter)

Shah vows justice for Jammu region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi opens his mann to drones

We can manufacture anything. Local entrepreneurs are encouraged under the Make in India concept. Many devices are being manufactured in India. Some Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore worth of medical devices are imported every year. — DC Image/P. Surendra

Call to make medical devices in India and reduce imports



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi HC refuses to allow man to go to Afghanistan, says bleak chance of returning

Delhi High Court (Photo: PTI/File)

Man's call about threat at Mumbai airport sends police into tizzy

The Sahar police subsequently registered a case against the unidentified person. (Photo: PTI/File)

Zomato fires agent for schooling Tamil Nadu customer on Hindi

Zomato further said it was building a Tamil version of its mobile app. (Photo: PTI/File)

J&K on high alert ahead of Amit Shah’s 3-day visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI file photo)

Very 'egalitarian' people outside liquor outlets: Kerala High Court

Long queues seen outside a liquor shop in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->