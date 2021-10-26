Nation Other News 25 Oct 2021 Bogus bio-pesticides ...
Nation, In Other News

Bogus bio-pesticides taking heavy toll of adivasi farmers in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 26, 2021, 12:02 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 12:02 am IST
The dealers are exploiting the lack of technical knowledge among farmers, who cannot identify the quality ones from the fakes
The availability and sale of spurious bio-pesticides in various names in the agency mandals are turning into a financial nightmare for Adivasi farmers. (Photo:AFP)
 The availability and sale of spurious bio-pesticides in various names in the agency mandals are turning into a financial nightmare for Adivasi farmers. (Photo:AFP)

KOTHAGUDEM: The availability and sale of spurious bio-pesticides in various names in the agency mandals are turning into a financial nightmare for Adivasi farmers.

Almost all fertiliser shops sell bio-pesticides and most of them are fake products as they are made of neem oil formulations (Azadirachtin 300, 500 and 1500 ppm) and Bacillus thuringiensis galleriae. Adivasi farmers are spending lakhs of rupees on those fake products believing them to be genuine ones. Given the massive profit margin in pesticides, fertiliser shops have sprung up even in remote villages. This is more so in Pinapaka, Gundala, Allapalli, Tekulapalli, Mulakalapalli and Tekulapalli mandals of Bhadradri district.

 

The dealers are exploiting the lack of technical knowledge among farmers, who cannot identify the quality ones from the fakes. They merely trust the dealers.

Although it is the duty of farm officials to check such fake pesticides, there is no such effort at the field level. Biopesticides, canola oil and baking soda are all available under various bogus names.

Sodum Veeraiah, a farmers’ leader in Pinapaka, said “We were informed that the bio-pesticides used against insects are not yielding the desired results. The government should thoroughly check bio-pesticides before they enter the market. There are allegations that some of the companies are producing fake products by clubbing various oils in it”.

 

It is unclear whether these products are coming from licensed companies working out from small sheds. Horticulture officer Sandeep Kumar said “The spore count, efficacy and efficiency of the chemical pesticide or the bio-pesticide product should be checked before they are released into the market. The farmers rely on the dealer.”

...
Tags: fake pesticides, bio-pesticides, adivasi farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, in order to curb the menace of agents and bogus websites, passport authorities have clarified that they have not authorised any agent or any website to receive applications. Representational Image. (PTI)

Heavy rush of applicants for passports

OU registrar Dr P. Laxminarayana said 750 scholars were eligible for their PhD. Of them, 350 will receive their degree and 80 gold medals. Gold medals bagged by undergraduate students will be awarded at their respective colleges after the convocation. — DC file photo

Women outshine men in OU gold medal haul

The governmental agency said that due to a proposed railway-flyover construction, a part of the compound wall and the arch at the front side of the temple had to be removed. For this, the temple had been served notice in Year 2020 and it was paid a compensation of Rs 1.41 crore. — Representational image/DC

Social media posts on Neelamani Durga Ammavari temple were fake, asserts govt

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HC reserves orders on PILs against EC halt to Dalit Bandhu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from country, says IMD

Rain clouds fill the sky as people travel in a ferry in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

Very 'egalitarian' people outside liquor outlets: Kerala High Court

Long queues seen outside a liquor shop in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)

Speed up: PM Modi to vaccine makers

The PM also talked about increasing innovation in the pharmaceutical sector to make India a drug and vaccine manufacturing hub. (PTI)

Delay in permitting Ganesh Chaturthi affects idol makers business in Karnataka

An artisan moulds and gives shape to a clay idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->