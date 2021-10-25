Nation Other News 25 Oct 2021 Ambedkar statue dese ...
Nation, In Other News

Ambedkar statue desecrated in Telangana's Bhainsa, section 144 imposed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 25, 2021, 4:31 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 2:58 pm IST
The accused surrendered himself to the police soon after the video surfaced on social media
As a precautionary measure, police also forced closure of all business establishments and shops in the town. Representational Image. (PTI)
Adilabad: A miscreant desecrated the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar near the bus stand in Bhainsa town around 3 pm on Sunday. Soon thereafter, a video of the person carrying an iron rod and destroying the statue went viral on the social media.

District authorities immediately deployed police forces at various places in the town to avoid any untoward incidents even as various Dalit associations started their protests. A tense situation prevailed after window panes of three RTC buses were broken in stone pelting.

 

The accused surrendered himself to the police soon after the video surfaced on social media.

Police have imposed section 144 in Bhainsa town for two days to ensure that the situation does not go out of hands. As a precautionary measure, police also forced closure of all business establishments and shops in the town.

Tags: ambedkar statue
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


