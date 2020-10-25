The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Other News 25 Oct 2020 Bathukamma festiviti ...
Nation, In Other News

Bathukamma festivities turn a low-key affair in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Oct 25, 2020, 1:54 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2020, 3:08 am IST
Women living in apartment complexes played Bathukamma in the parking places
Women immerse ghatam at the IDPL lake in Hyderabad as part of Saddula Bathukamma festivities on Saturday. — R. Pavan
  Women immerse ghatam at the IDPL lake in Hyderabad as part of Saddula Bathukamma festivities on Saturday. — R. Pavan

HYDERABAD: Lakes and tanks across the city and the Musi river were largely deserted during the nine-day Saddula Bathukamma festivities due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Women restricted themselves to functions within their bylanes. Only a few stepped out while adhering to physical distancing rules.

 

However, ‘Naivedyam’, including five types of rice dishes, were offered to the Goddess amid dance performances and a variety of programmes across the city.

Saturday also saw temples being decked up for Dasara on Sunday, which will mark the celebration of Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and slaying of Mahishasura by Goddess Durga. Local festival committees, including the Bengali Samithi, have drawn up various programmes for the day — Puja for household and work tools, books, vehicles and other articles.

Traffic police have asked commuters to follow alternative routes owing to the immersion ceremony to be held on Tank Bund and along Necklace Road. Traffic coming from Panjagutta, Somajiguda and Raj Bhavan Road will proceed via Nirankari, Old Saifabad PS, Iqbal Minar, Ambedkar Statue towards Secunderabad and Basheerbagh. Traffic from Iqbal Minar, Liberty and Telugu Thalli will proceed via Old Saifabad PS and Lakdikapul towards Mehdipatnam or Khairatabad. Vehicle traffic coming towards Tank Bund from Secunderabad side will be diverted at Children's Park towards Lower Tank Bund based on the density of vehicles carrying Durga idols for immersion.

 

A report from Warangal said that women residing in apartments played Bathukamma within their complexes and in parking places instead of going to temples.

“This time our celebrations were subdued because of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, we must keep the festival spirit alive and ensure the traditions are followed,” said C Hema Sree of Kashibugga, Warangal.

 

...
Tags: bathukamma festivities, bathukamma lakes deserted, corona bathukamma, hyderabad bathukamma covid
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti (PTI)

BJP demands Mehbooba Mufti's arrest over Jammu and Kashmir flag comment

File photo of Srisailam power plant

Srisailam station back in action

Representational image of Dasara festivities

Forest officials impose curbs on hunting wildlife during Dasara

phone pe

Phone Pe helps police book sex offenders



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KKR vs DEL Match 42, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS DC Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs MI Match 41, Mumbai Indians win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS MI Match 41, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs SUN Match 40, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS SRH Match 40, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Restaurants, bars in Maharashtra likely to open next week

Restaurant are to be given an SOP to follow.

Efforts on to bring back 33 Indians stranded in Somalia

According to news agency reports, the 33 Indians who were working with a company as labourers in Somalia have been virtually held hostage by their employers for the past eight months. (Representational Image:AFP)

Trials will have ups and downs, say scientists

Pausing trials for COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca due to safety concerns is nothing new, scientists said while pointing out that ‘trials’ are experiments which may or may not work. (AFP)

SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of NEET exam

Students wearing face masks and head gears appear for an exam amid COVID 19 fears. — AP photo

Government will fix ‘right age’ of marriage for girls: PM Modi

The women and child development ministry had in June formed a task force under former politician Jaya Jaitly to examine matters related to the age of motherhood and lowering of maternal mortality rate (MMR).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham