Two infiltrating militants shot dead by Army, J&K police along LoC

Two infiltrating militants were shot dead along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district on Sunday. (Representational image/PTI)

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police, in a joint operation, shot dead two infiltrating militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district on Sunday.

Defence spokesman Emroz Musavi said that based on specific input of likely infiltration, the joint operation was launched in Tekri Nar area in LoC's Machael sector leading to the killing of two militants and the recovery of two AK 47 rifles, two pistols and four hand grenades.

Kashmir zone police, in a tweet, said the identification of the slain militants was being ascertained.

Meanwhile, the J&K police has attached a residential house in north Valley's Bandipore district for "wilfully sheltering and harbouring terrorists after obtaining sanction from competent authority".

A police spokesman said in capital Srinagar, "The J&K police attached the residential house of one person namely Bashir Ahmad Mir of Wanpora (Gurez) at Watrina in Bandipore after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities".

He added that two hardcore militants were killed in the area on September 26 last year and that the investigation "proved beyond doubt that the said house was used by them for the purpose of terrorism where as a family member for sheltering and harbouring terrorists and this act was voluntarily and knowingly committed by him. Many attacks on civilians and protected persons were carried, conspired and planned by terrorists while using this house as a hideout."