Stray dogs being relocated on flimsy grounds, decry animal activists in Hyd

HYDERABAD: Forceful relocation of dogs amounts to "cruelty”, according to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. However, stray dogs are being relocated illegally, even when they are not causing any harm to residents, according to animal rights activists.

Some residents are calling the GHMC and requesting that strays be “relocated for flimsy reasons such as that the dogs were barking all day, there were more dogs in the neighbourhood, puppies were born, and so on," bemoaned an animal rights activist. “They appear to have a problem even when the dogs are not causing trouble," said animal activist Aanchal Khanna.

Khanna stated that she had seen a number of animal organisations affiliated with the GHMC that relocated the dogs and separated them from their families merely because the strays were barking in the neighbourhood.

"I called these organisations at random and complained that dogs in my neighbourhood are barking and that I wanted them relocated. Their response was quick. Without even trying to counsel me, they sent teams to relocate the dog the next morning. Residents must be informed that it is illegal to relocate the dog unless it exhibits rabies symptoms and is aggressively biting. Instead, they encourage callers to relocate the dog."

Another activist, Karan Shah, stated that she has frequently observed some residents paying money to economically disadvantaged persons to relocate stray dogs.

S. Ramachander, director of animal husbandry, stated that animals being relocated constituted cruelty. "Dogs are territorial animals that cannot be relocated. The GHMC must return the stray dogs to the location where they were picked up from for sterilisation and vaccination. If anyone witnesses animal cruelty, they should contact the police station," he suggested.

An official from the GHMC veterinary department denied that his employees were relocating strays, claiming that the volunteers were sometimes overly enthusiastic. "There is always room for improvement. We're doing our best. Occasionally, a stray dog could be relocated in another lane of a colony, but it is within 200 metres, which should be fine," the official explained.

Meanwhile, residents have long sought a permanent solution to the human-stray dog conflict. Their main complaint was that the stray dogs constantly barking at night, chased people, ripped vehicle seats and covers, and occasionally bit people without provocation.

Hussain Kathwala, a resident of Secunderabad, claims that SCB and GHMC employees are not cleaning up the roads properly and that there is dog litter near his home. "I filed a complaint online and also called the departments." They sometimes come and relocate the dogs, or they just close my complaint by saying it has been solved. How fair is it? We are unable to walk freely or travel in vehicles. "There is always fear," he explained.