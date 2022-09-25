  
Nation Other News 25 Sep 2022 Formula E car unveil ...
Nation, In Other News

Formula E car unveiled in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 25, 2022, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2022, 12:42 pm IST
Formula E car was unveiled on the iconic cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu on Sunday. (DC)
  Formula E car was unveiled on the iconic cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu on Sunday. (DC)

Hyderabad: Formula E car was unveiled on the iconic cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu on Sunday.  Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development ( MA&UD) Arvind Kumar unveiled the car in the presence of sports enthusiasts in the city.

The car will be displayed at the Tank Bund and it would be showcased in other locations across the city. The car will be used for the Formula E Prix scheduled for next year.

Hyderabad will be among the 12 cities of the globe and the only Indian city selected to host the Formula E Prix in 2023.

The Formula E Gen 2 cars are similar to the Formula 1 cars but run on EV technology.

...
Tags: formula e cars, formula e race hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Hyderabad gears up for Formula E racing in 2023
Hyderabad to host Formula E, first time in country

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh: PM Modi

Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu (Twitter)

TN police warns of slapping NSA against those impeding public peace

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI)

Crucial CLP meet to be held at Ashok Gehlot's residence amid leadership change buzz

Former Chief Minister of Former Chief Minister SM Krishna (PTI file photo)

Karnataka former CM SM Krishna hospitalised



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Osmania Jr docs to strike over unpaid stipends

News

Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage

A file photo of pilgrims proceeding to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. (PTI)

Petition in SC challenges reservation on basis of economic criteria

G. Mohan Gopal, former director of the National Judicial Academy, has argued that the 103rd amendment violates the basic structure norm of democratic government and structure for securing social order. (Photo: ANI)

Probe into closing, encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru will be done: CM

File photo of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

Man attempts suicide in front of TRS corporator's house in Hyderabad

News
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->