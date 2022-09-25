Formula E car unveiled in Hyderabad

Formula E car was unveiled on the iconic cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu on Sunday. (DC)

Hyderabad: Formula E car was unveiled on the iconic cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu on Sunday. Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development ( MA&UD) Arvind Kumar unveiled the car in the presence of sports enthusiasts in the city.

The car will be displayed at the Tank Bund and it would be showcased in other locations across the city. The car will be used for the Formula E Prix scheduled for next year.

Hyderabad will be among the 12 cities of the globe and the only Indian city selected to host the Formula E Prix in 2023.

The Formula E Gen 2 cars are similar to the Formula 1 cars but run on EV technology.