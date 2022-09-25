Doctor and his two children killed in fire mishap at Renigunta

A doctor and his two young children were killed in a major fire accident at a private hospital. (ANI)

Nellore: A doctor and his two young children were killed in a major fire accident at a private hospital belonging to the doctor at Renigunta during the early hours on Sunday.

The doctor's family is residing on the first floor of the building and they were caught in the fire. The doctor identified as Ravi Sankar Reddy was burnt alive while trying to save his children.

However, the children also died due to inhaling carbon monoxide, fire personnel said citing absence of any burn injuries on their bodies.

Firefighting units reached the spot and they rescued the mother and wife of Dr Ravisankar Reddy. They have been shifted to a private hospital in Tirupati.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Ravisankar Reddy 45, his son Bharath (Siddhu) 12 and daughter Karthika 8. The reason for the fire is yet to be known.