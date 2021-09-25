SCB residents hopeful of prompt grievance redressal post merger with GHMC

It is not just the residents, even those living in Rasoolpura, which is a stone's throw away, have expressed their willingness to join the GHMC. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: As the push for merger of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) gains steam, residents of the former civic body are hopeful that the merger materialises soon.

Their hope is that the issues relating to incomplete civic works will be attended to on a priority basis. “An open manhole exists near Geeta Nursing Home for the last ten years. Repeated complaints from the SCB have not helped. If merger would help GHMC force the officials to pay more attention to such public issues, then we are all for it,” said Ravindra Thota, a resident of Seshachala Colony.

Similarly, Karunakar, a builder from Shobana Colony, said: “There are several problems with the SCB. It is best if it is merged with the GHMC. We have several issues pertaining to roads, taxes, revenue etc. We see the merger as the only solution. There is development in other parts of the city but not in the SCB wards.”

It is not just the residents, even those living in Rasoolpura, which is a stone's throw away, have expressed their willingness to join the GHMC. “There have been several instances where the colonies were flooded with water from the drains. Though we have given a complaint, there was no action. Priority is given only to the calls from the armed forces,” said Nayeem Pasha, a resident of Rasoolpura.